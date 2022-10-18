Advanced search
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : 1H 2022 Results Presentation

10/18/2022 | 09:33am EDT
6M 2022 Results

September 29, 2022

1

ZE PAK Group - 6M 2022 summary

Key operational and financial data

6M 2022

Change y/y

Sale of electricity:

3.11

TWh

+19.16%

Electricity from own production:

1.77

TWh

-4.84%

Electricity from resale:

1.34

TWh

+78.67%

Achieved average electricity sale price (1)

543.85

PLN/MWh

+98.64%

Average purchase price of EUA

284.22

PLN/MWh

+158.01%

Sale revenues:

1 956

m PLN

+98.38%

EBITDA:

199

m PLN

+139.76%

Net result:

153

m PLN

+665.00%

CAPEX:

160

m PLN

-25.23%

Indebtedness:

1 024

m PLN

+293.85%

Cash (2)

927

m PLN

+990.59%

Net debt / EBITDA:

0.26

x

-73.79%

  1. Average price, calculated as electricity sales revenues (own production, from resale and system service) divided by sales volume.
  2. Cash and cash equivalents and other financial short-term assets.

2

ZE PAK Group - 2Q 2022 summary

Key operational and financial data

2Q 2022

Change y/y

Sale of electricity:

1.50

TWh

+9.49%

Electricity from own production:

0.84

TWh

-20.75%

Electricity from resale:

0.66

TWh

+112.90%

Achieved average electricity sale price

553.72

PLN/MWh

+97.08%

Average purchase price of EUA

313.81

PLN/MWh

+170.27%

Sale revenues:

960

m PLN

+83.56%

EBITDA:

70

m PLN

+22.81%

Net result:

49

m PLN

+75.00%

CAPEX:

101

m PLN

-35.26%

3

ZE PAK Group - 6M 2022 summary

REVENUES

EBITDA

NET RESULT

1956

261

796

899

986

271

192

523

199

83

23

176

68

15

153

20

6M 20226M 2021

Other

Electricity from resale

Electricity from own production

6M 2022

6M 2021

Depreciation

EBIT

6M 2022

6M 2021

The increase in revenues in 6M 2022 compared to 6M 2021 is mainly due to the higher energy sales price achieved. The volume of energy sold also increased, however, it was a result of higher sales of energy from trade, the volume of energy from own production decreased in the period of 6M 2022 by about 5%.

The higher result at the level of EBITDA and net profit is due to a much better ratio of energy sales prices to purchase prices of carbon dioxide emission allowances than in the first half of 2021.

In the period of 6M 2022, there was a decrease in revenues obtained from the main sources of support (LTCs and the capacity market) compared to 6M 2021, amounting to

PLN 32.5 million.

4

SELECTED ELECTRICITY MARKET DATA

5

SELECTED ELECTRICITY MARKET DATA

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 13:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
