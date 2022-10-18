Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : 1H 2022 Results Presentation

The increase in revenues in 6M 2022 compared to 6M 2021 is mainly due to the higher energy sales price achieved. The volume of energy sold also increased, however, it was a result of higher sales of energy from trade, the volume of energy from own production decreased in the period of 6M 2022 by about 5%.

The higher result at the level of EBITDA and net profit is due to a much better ratio of energy sales prices to purchase prices of carbon dioxide emission allowances than in the first half of 2021.

In the period of 6M 2022, there was a decrease in revenues obtained from the main sources of support (LTCs and the capacity market) compared to 6M 2021, amounting to