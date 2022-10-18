Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : 1H 2022 Results Presentation
6M 2022 Results
September 29, 2022
ZE PAK Group - 6M 2022 summary
Key operational and financial data
6M 2022
Change y/y
Sale of electricity:
3.11
TWh
+19.16%
• Electricity from own production:
1.77
TWh
-4.84%
• Electricity from resale:
1.34
TWh
+78.67%
Achieved average electricity sale price (1)
543.85
PLN/MWh
+98.64%
Average purchase price of EUA
284.22
PLN/MWh
+158.01%
Sale revenues:
1 956
m PLN
+98.38%
EBITDA:
199
m PLN
+139.76%
Net result:
153
m PLN
+665.00%
CAPEX:
160
m PLN
-25.23%
Indebtedness:
1 024
m PLN
+293.85%
Cash (2)
927
m PLN
+990.59%
Net debt / EBITDA:
0.26
x
-73.79%
Average price, calculated as electricity sales revenues (own production, from resale and system service) divided by sales volume.
Cash and cash equivalents and other financial short-term assets.
ZE PAK Group - 2Q 2022 summary
Key operational and financial data
2Q 2022
Change y/y
Sale of electricity:
1.50
TWh
+9.49%
• Electricity from own production:
0.84
TWh
-20.75%
• Electricity from resale:
0.66
TWh
+112.90%
Achieved average electricity sale price
553.72
PLN/MWh
+97.08%
Average purchase price of EUA
313.81
PLN/MWh
+170.27%
Sale revenues:
960
m PLN
+83.56%
EBITDA:
70
m PLN
+22.81%
Net result:
49
m PLN
+75.00%
CAPEX:
101
m PLN
-35.26%
ZE PAK Group - 6M 2022 summary
REVENUES
EBITDA
NET RESULT
1956
261
796
899
986
271
192
523
199
83
23
176
68
15
153
20
6M 20226M 2021
Other
Electricity from resale
Electricity from own production
6M 2022
6M 2021
Depreciation
EBIT
6M 2022
6M 2021
The increase in revenues in 6M 2022 compared to 6M 2021 is mainly due to the higher energy sales price achieved. The volume of energy sold also increased, however, it was a result of higher sales of energy from trade, the volume of energy from own production decreased in the period of 6M 2022 by about 5%.
The higher result at the level of EBITDA and net profit is due to a much better ratio of energy sales prices to purchase prices of carbon dioxide emission allowances than in the first half of 2021.
In the period of 6M 2022, there was a decrease in revenues obtained from the main sources of support (LTCs and the capacity market) compared to 6M 2021, amounting to
PLN 32.5 million.
SELECTED ELECTRICITY MARKET DATA
