ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.

(ZEP)
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Change in the publication date of the consolidated report for the first half of 2020

09/03/2020 | 03:15am EDT
Current reports Current report no. 39/2020

Change in the publication date of the consolidated report for the first half of 2020

Legal basis:

Art. 56 section 1 point 2 of the Public Offering Act - Current and periodic information

Contents of the report:

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company') informs about the change in the publication date of the consolidated report for I half of 2020, defined by the Company in the current report no. 1/2020 dated 29 January 2020.

The prior date of publication of the consolidated report for I half of 2020 has been defined as at September 10, 2020.

The new date of publication of the consolidated report for I half of 2020 is defined by the Company as at 30 September, 2020.

Legal basis: § 80 section 2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Henryk Sobierajski - President of the Management Board

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2020 07:14:03 UTC
