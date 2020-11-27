Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Change in the publication date of the consolidated report for III quarter of 2020

Change in the publication date of the consolidated report for III quarter of 2020

Legal basis:

Art. 56 section 1 point 2 of the Public Offering Act - Current and periodic information

Contents of the report:

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company') informs about the change in the publication date of the consolidated report for III quarter of 2020, defined by the Company in the current report no. 1/2020 dated 29 January 2020.

The prior date of publication of the consolidated report for III quarter of 2020 has been defined as at November 16, 2020.

The new date of publication of the consolidated report for III quarter of 2020 is defined by the Company as at November 25, 2020.

The change in the date of publication of the above-mentioned report is due to communication and organizational difficulties related to the observed severity of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Legal basis: § 80 section 2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Piotr Woźny - President of the Management Board

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board

