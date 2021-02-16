Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Deadlines for publishing periodic reports in the financial year 2021

Deadlines for publishing periodic reports in the financial year 2021

Legal basis:

Art. 56 section 1 point 2 of the Public Offering Act - Current and periodic information

Contents of the report:

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company') announces the dates of publication of periodic reports in the financial year 2021:

1. Standalone and consolidated annual report for 2020 - 9 April 2021

2. Consolidated report on payments to public administration in the financial year 2020 - 9 April 2021

3. Consolidated quarterly report for the 1st quarter of 2021 - 28 May 2021

4. Consolidated half-year report for the 1st half of 2021 - 24 September 2021

5. Consolidated quarterly report for the 3rd quarter of 2021- 26 November 2021

Simultaneously, the Company states that:

- pursuant to § 62 section 1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent ('the Regulation'), the Company will not publish independent quarterly reports, consequently the consolidated quarterly reports will include quarterly financial information,

- pursuant to § 62 section 3 of the Regulation, the Company will not publish standalone half-year report, and consequently the consolidated half-year report will include the condensed half-year financial statement along with the report of entity authorized to audit financial statements, as well as condensed additional information,

- pursuant to § 79 section 2 of the Regulation, the Company will not publish consolidated quarterly report for second and last quarter of 2021.

Legal basis:

§ 80 section 1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Piotr Woźny - President of the Management Board

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board

