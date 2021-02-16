Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A.    ZEP   PLZEPAK00012

ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.

(ZEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Decision of the Provincial Administrative Court on suspending the execution of the decision of the Minister of Climate

02/16/2021 | 08:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Current reports Current report no. 3/2021

Decision of the Provincial Administrative Court on suspending the execution of the decision of the Minister of Climate

Legal basis:

Art. 17 item 1 MAR - inside information

Contents of the report:

Referring to the current report No. 17/2020 of May 11, 2020, Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company') informs that on January 20, 2021 in the evening, the Company received the Decision of the Provincial Administrative Court in Warsaw of January 5, 2021, on suspending the execution of the appealed decision of the Minister of Climate, upholding the decision of the Marshal of Wielkopolska Province on adjusting the integrated permit for a 474 MW power unit (former Elektrownia Pątnów II Sp. z o.o.) to the requirements of the BAT conclusions ( 'Decision'). The above-mentioned Decision granted the Company a temporary derogation from the emission limit values ​​specified in the Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2017/1442 of July 31, 2017, establishing the conclusions on the best available techniques (BAT) for large combustion plants in accordance with the Directive of the European Parliament and the Council 2010/75 / EU, with regard to the emission of nitrogen oxides, dust, mercury and sulfur dioxide into the air.

The above Decision may be appealed against, which the Company intends to submit within the statutory period.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Piotr Woźny - President of the Management Board

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board

back

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 21 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 13:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.
02:33aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Conclusion of a loan agreement for financ..
PU
02:27aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Deadlines for publishing periodic reports..
PU
02:27aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Decision of the Provincial Administrative..
PU
02:18aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : List of shareholders holding at least 5% ..
PU
02:18aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary ..
PU
01/31ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Santander BM recommendation for ZE PAK SA
PU
01/14ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Extended consolidated financial report fo..
PU
2020ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Election of the Chairman of the Superviso..
PU
2020ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : List of shareholders holding at least 5% ..
PU
2020ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 530 M 686 M 686 M
Net income 2020 -221 M -59,8 M -59,8 M
Net cash 2020 340 M 92,2 M 92,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 485 M 131 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.
Duration : Period :
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,40 PLN
Last Close Price 9,54 PLN
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zygmunt Jozef Solorz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludwik Sobolewski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Piotr Szelag Secretary & Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Slawomir Zakrzewski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Krystek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.3.02%131
NTPC LTD-4.18%12 711
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.17%8 933
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.4.46%6 974
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.3.00%5 132
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.32%5 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ