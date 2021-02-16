Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Decision of the Provincial Administrative Court on suspending the execution of the decision of the Minister of Climate

Decision of the Provincial Administrative Court on suspending the execution of the decision of the Minister of Climate

Legal basis:

Art. 17 item 1 MAR - inside information

Contents of the report:

Referring to the current report No. 17/2020 of May 11, 2020, Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company') informs that on January 20, 2021 in the evening, the Company received the Decision of the Provincial Administrative Court in Warsaw of January 5, 2021, on suspending the execution of the appealed decision of the Minister of Climate, upholding the decision of the Marshal of Wielkopolska Province on adjusting the integrated permit for a 474 MW power unit (former Elektrownia Pątnów II Sp. z o.o.) to the requirements of the BAT conclusions ( 'Decision'). The above-mentioned Decision granted the Company a temporary derogation from the emission limit values ​​specified in the Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2017/1442 of July 31, 2017, establishing the conclusions on the best available techniques (BAT) for large combustion plants in accordance with the Directive of the European Parliament and the Council 2010/75 / EU, with regard to the emission of nitrogen oxides, dust, mercury and sulfur dioxide into the air.

The above Decision may be appealed against, which the Company intends to submit within the statutory period.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Piotr Woźny - President of the Management Board

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board

