Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA on 18 January 2021

List of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA on 18 January 2021

Legal basis:

Art. 70 item 3 of the Act on Public Offering - GMS list above 5%

Contents of the report:

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company') announces that the shareholders who were present at the Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM of the Company'), commenced on 18 January 2021 held 39 311 090 votes.

The shareholders who held at least 5% of votes of the EGM of the Company were the following:

- ARGUMENOL INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED holding 33 523 911 votes, which represented 85.28% of the votes at the EGM of the Company and 65.96% of the total number of votes;

- OTWARTY FUNDUSZ EMERYTALNY PZU 'ZŁOTA JESIEŃ' holding 3 840 000 votes, which represented 9.77% of the votes at the EGM of the Company and 7.56% of the total number of votes.

The total number of shares issued by the Company and total number of votes conferred by the shares is 50 823 547.

Legal basis: Article 70 point 3 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Piotr Woźny - President of the Management Board

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board

