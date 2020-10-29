Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Notification of a change in the ownership of the Company's shares

Notification of a change in the ownership of the Company's shares

Legal basis:

Art. 70 point 1 of the Public Offering Act - acquisition or disposal of a significant shareholding

Contents of the report:

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company') hereby presents in the attachment a notice of a change in shares in the total number of votes at the general meeting of the Company submitted to the Company by Argumenol Investment Company Limited with its headquarters in Limassol, Cyprus pursuant to Article 69 Section 2 Item 2 in connection with Article 69 Section 1 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering and the conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading, and on public companies (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2019, item 623, as amended), which was received by the Company on 23 October 2020.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Henryk Sobierajski - President of the Management Board

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board

back