MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A.    ZEP   PLZEPAK00012

ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.

(ZEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Notification of a change in the ownership of the Company's shares

10/29/2020 | 04:40am EDT
Current reports Current report no. 49/2020

Notification of a change in the ownership of the Company's shares

Legal basis:

Art. 70 point 1 of the Public Offering Act - acquisition or disposal of a significant shareholding

Contents of the report:

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company') hereby presents in the attachment a notice of a change in shares in the total number of votes at the general meeting of the Company submitted to the Company by Argumenol Investment Company Limited with its headquarters in Limassol, Cyprus pursuant to Article 69 Section 2 Item 2 in connection with Article 69 Section 1 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering and the conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading, and on public companies (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2019, item 623, as amended), which was received by the Company on 23 October 2020.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Henryk Sobierajski - President of the Management Board

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 08:39:09 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 2 168 M 551 M 551 M
Net income 2020 -339 M -86,2 M -86,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 482 M 123 M 122 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.
Duration : Period :
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,20 PLN
Last Close Price 9,48 PLN
Spread / Highest target 7,59%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Wozny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Krystek Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Wyslocki Member-Supervisory Board
Ludwik Sobolewski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Wieslaw Waldemar Walendziak Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.23.12%123
NTPC LTD-24.86%12 017
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.63%9 359
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-17.89%6 019
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-22.85%5 239
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-33.56%4 959
