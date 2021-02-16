Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA on 18 January 2021

Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA on 18 January 2021

Legal basis:

Art. 56 section 1 point 2 of the Public Offering Act - Current and periodic information

Contents of the report:

Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company') presents attached the resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on 18 January 2021 together with voting results. No objection were raised to the minutes.

Legal basis: § 19 section 1 item 6 and 9 of the Finance Minister's Regulation of 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Piotr Woźny - President of the Management Board

Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board

back