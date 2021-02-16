Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA on 18 January 2021

Current reports
Current report no. 1/2021
Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA on 18 January 2021
Legal basis:
Art. 56 section 1 point 2 of the Public Offering Act - Current and periodic information
Contents of the report:
Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA ('Company') presents attached the resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on 18 January 2021 together with voting results. No objection were raised to the minutes.
Legal basis: § 19 section 1 item 6 and 9 of the Finance Minister's Regulation of 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.
Signatures of persons representing the Company:
Piotr Woźny - President of the Management Board
Maciej Nietopiel - Vice President of the Management Board
Attachments
back
Disclaimer
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 13:18:05 UTC.