Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK SA on June 30, 2022 (download)

(This is a translation of the document issued originally in Polish language The Polish original should be referred to in matters of interpretation) Resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna convened on June 30, 2022 Resolution No. 1 of the Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna seated in Konin of June 30, 2022 on: election of the Chairman of the Ordinary General Meeting The Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna ("Company"), acting on the basis of Article 409 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and § 13 of the Articles of Association of the Company adopts as follows:

1

The Ordinary General Meeting of the Company hereby appoints Mr. Jerzy Modrzejewski to the position of Chairman of the Ordinary General Meeting. § 2 The resolution was adopted by secret ballot. This Resolution comes into force upon adoption. The number of shares on which valid votes were cast is 41 828 898. The percentage share of these shares in the share capital is 82.30%. The total number of valid votes is 41 828 898, including 41 828 898 votes "in favour", 0 votes "against" and 0 "abstentions". Resolution No. 2 of the Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna seated in Konin of June 30, 2022 on: adoption of the agenda The Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna ("Company" or "ZE PAK S.A.") adopts as follows:

1 The agenda of this Ordinary General Meeting is adopted in the following wording: Opening of the Ordinary General Meeting. Election of the Chairman of the Ordinary General Meeting. Confirmation of the correctness of convening the Ordinary General Meeting and its capacity to adopt resolutions. Adoption of the agenda. Examination of the Management Board's Report from the Company's Operations in 2021 and of the Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for financial year 2021. Examination of the Management Board's Report from ZE PAK S.A. Capital Group's Operations in 2021 and of the Consolidated Financial Statement of ZE PAK SA Group for the financial year 2021. Consideration of the report on the activities of the Supervisory Board of ZE PAK SA in 2021, including report on the results of the assessment of the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2021, the Management Board's report on the Company's operations in 2021 and the Management Board's proposal to cover the net loss for 2021. Adoption of resolutions on: approval of the Management Board's Report from the Company's Operations in 2021, approval of the Standalone Financial Statement for the financial year 2021, covering of the net loss for 2021, approval of the Management Board's Report of ZE PAK SA Capital Group's Operations in 2021, approval of the Consolidated Financial Statement of ZE PAK SA Capital Group for the financial year 2021, approval of the annual Statement of Operations of the Supervisory Board of ZE PAK SA in 2021, granting a vote of acceptance to the members of the Management Board of the Company for performing their duties in 2021, granting a vote of acceptance to the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company for performing their duties in 2021. Adoption of a resolution regarding the opinion on the Report on the remuneration of Members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of ZE PAK SA for 2021. Closing the sessions. § 2 This resolution comes into force upon adoption. The number of shares on which valid votes were cast is 41 828 898. The percentage share of these shares in the share capital is 82.30%. The total number of valid votes is 41 828 898, including 41 828 898 votes "in favour", 0 votes "against" and 0 "abstentions". 2

Resolution No. 3 of the Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna seated in Konin of June 30, 2022 on: approval of the Management Board's Report from the Company's Operations in 2021 The Ordinary General meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna ("Company") acting on the basis of Article 395 2 item 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and §14 of the Articles of Association of the Company adopts as follows: § 1 The Ordinary General Meeting, having examined the Management Board's Report from the Company's Operations in 2021, taking account of the evaluation of this report made by the Supervisory Board of the Company, decides to approve the Management Board's Report from the Company's Operations in 2021. § 2 This resolution comes into force upon adoption. The number of shares on which valid votes were cast is 41 828 898. The percentage share of these shares in the share capital is 82.30%. The total number of valid votes is 41 828 898, including 41 828 898 votes "in favour", 0 votes "against" and 0 "abstentions". Resolution No. 4 of the Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna seated in Konin of June 30, 2022 on: approval of the Standalone Financial Statement for the financial year 2021 The Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna ("Company") acting on the basis of article 395 2 item 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and § 14 of the Articles of Association of the Company adopts as follows: § 1 The Ordinary General Meeting, after considering the financial statements of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna for the year ended December 31, 2021, including: introduction to the financial statement and additional information and explanations; the balance sheet prepared as at December 31, 2021, which shows an amount of PLN 2 701 772 648.13 (in words: two billion seven hundred and one million seven hundred and seventy two thousand six hundred and forty eight zlotys, 13/100); profit and loss account for the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 showing a net loss in the amount of PLN 301 935 195.57 (in words: three hundred and one million nine hundred thirty five thousand one hundred and ninety five zlotys, 57/100); a statement of changes in equity for the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 showing a net loss in the amount of PLN 412 330 728.50 PLN (in words: four hundred and twelve million three hundred and thirty thousand seven hundred and twenty eight zlotys 50/100); 3

5) cash flow statement for the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, showing an increase in cash within the financial year by the net amount of PLN 38 231 414.60 (in words: thirty eight million two hundred and thirty one thousand four hundred and fourteen zlotys, 60/100); and having read the report and the opinion of an independent certified auditor acting on behalf of the audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Polska spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Audyt sp.k. from the examination of this report, decides to approve the financial statements of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna for the year ended December 31, 2021. § 2 This resolution comes into force upon adoption. The number of shares on which valid votes were cast is 41 828 898. The percentage share of these shares in the share capital is 82.30%. The total number of valid votes is 41 828 898, including 41 828 898 votes "in favour", 0 votes "against" and 0 "abstentions". Resolution No. 5 of the Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna seated in Konin of June 30, 2022 on: covering the net loss for 2021 The Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna ("Company") acting on the basis of article 395 2 item 2 of the Code of Commercial Companies and § 14 of the Articles of Association of the Company, adopts as follows: § 1 The Ordinary General Meeting decides to cover the net loss for 2021 in the amount of PLN 301 935 195.57 (in words: three hundred and one million nine hundred and thirty five thousand one hundred and ninety five zlotys, 57/100) from the profits of the future periods. § 2 This resolution comes into force upon adoption. The number of shares on which valid votes were cast is 41 828 898. The percentage share of these shares in the share capital is 82.30%. The total number of valid votes is 41 828 898, including 41 828 898 votes "in favour", 0 votes "against" and 0 "abstentions". Resolution No. 6 of the Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna seated in Konin of June 30, 2022 on: approval of the Management Board's Report of ZE PAK SA Capital Group's Operations in 2021 The Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna ("Company") acting on the basis of the article 55 and 63c section 4 of the Act of 29 September 1994 on Accounting (JoL of 2021.217 as amended) adopts as follows: 4