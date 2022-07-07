Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEP   PLZEPAK00012

ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.

(ZEP)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  08:51 2022-07-07 am EDT
26.35 PLN   +4.98%
08:54aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONIN S A : Resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK SA on June 30, 2022 (download)
PU
06:44aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONIN S A : Management Board's Report for the Capital Group's operations in 2021 (download)
PU
06/28Vestas Wind Systems Secures Order to Install 33 Wind Turbines in Poland
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów Adamów Konin S A : Resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK SA on June 30, 2022 (download)

07/07/2022 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(This is a translation of the document issued originally in Polish language

The Polish original should be referred to in matters of interpretation)

Resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of

ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna

convened on June 30, 2022

Resolution No. 1

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna

seated in Konin of June 30, 2022

on: election of the Chairman of the Ordinary General Meeting

The Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna ("Company"), acting on the basis of Article 409

  • 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and § 13 of the Articles of Association of the Company adopts as follows:
    • 1

The Ordinary General Meeting of the Company hereby appoints Mr. Jerzy Modrzejewski to the position of Chairman of the Ordinary General Meeting.

§ 2

  1. The resolution was adopted by secret ballot.
  2. This Resolution comes into force upon adoption.

The number of shares on which valid votes were cast is 41 828 898. The percentage share of these shares in the share capital is 82.30%. The total number of valid votes is 41 828 898, including 41 828 898 votes "in favour", 0 votes "against" and 0 "abstentions".

Resolution No. 2

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna

seated in Konin of June 30, 2022

on: adoption of the agenda

The Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna ("Company" or "ZE PAK S.A.") adopts as follows:

  • 1

The agenda of this Ordinary General Meeting is adopted in the following wording:

  1. Opening of the Ordinary General Meeting.
  2. Election of the Chairman of the Ordinary General Meeting.
  3. Confirmation of the correctness of convening the Ordinary General Meeting and its capacity to adopt resolutions.
  4. Adoption of the agenda.
  5. Examination of the Management Board's Report from the Company's Operations in 2021 and of the Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for financial year 2021.
  6. Examination of the Management Board's Report from ZE PAK S.A. Capital Group's Operations in

2021 and of the Consolidated Financial Statement of ZE PAK SA Group for the financial year 2021.

  1. Consideration of the report on the activities of the Supervisory Board of ZE PAK SA in 2021, including report on the results of the assessment of the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2021, the Management Board's report on the Company's operations in 2021 and the Management Board's proposal to cover the net loss for 2021.
  2. Adoption of resolutions on:
    1. approval of the Management Board's Report from the Company's Operations in 2021,
    2. approval of the Standalone Financial Statement for the financial year 2021,
    3. covering of the net loss for 2021,
    4. approval of the Management Board's Report of ZE PAK SA Capital Group's Operations in 2021,
    5. approval of the Consolidated Financial Statement of ZE PAK SA Capital Group for the financial year 2021,
    6. approval of the annual Statement of Operations of the Supervisory Board of ZE PAK SA in 2021,
    7. granting a vote of acceptance to the members of the Management Board of the Company for performing their duties in 2021,
    8. granting a vote of acceptance to the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company for performing their duties in 2021.
  4. Adoption of a resolution regarding the opinion on the Report on the remuneration of Members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of ZE PAK SA for 2021.
  5. Closing the sessions.

§ 2

This resolution comes into force upon adoption.

The number of shares on which valid votes were cast is 41 828 898. The percentage share of these shares in the share capital is 82.30%. The total number of valid votes is 41 828 898, including 41 828 898 votes "in favour", 0 votes "against" and 0 "abstentions".

2

Resolution No. 3

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna

seated in Konin of June 30, 2022

on: approval of the Management Board's Report from the Company's Operations in 2021

The Ordinary General meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna ("Company") acting on the basis of Article 395

  • 2 item 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and §14 of the Articles of Association of the Company adopts as follows:

§ 1

The Ordinary General Meeting, having examined the Management Board's Report from the Company's Operations in 2021, taking account of the evaluation of this report made by the Supervisory Board of the Company, decides to approve the Management Board's Report from the Company's Operations in 2021.

§ 2

This resolution comes into force upon adoption.

The number of shares on which valid votes were cast is 41 828 898. The percentage share of these shares in the share capital is 82.30%. The total number of valid votes is 41 828 898, including 41 828 898 votes "in favour", 0 votes "against" and 0 "abstentions".

Resolution No. 4

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna

seated in Konin of June 30, 2022

on: approval of the Standalone Financial Statement for the financial year 2021

The Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna ("Company") acting on the basis of article 395

  • 2 item 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and § 14 of the Articles of Association of the Company adopts as follows:

§ 1

The Ordinary General Meeting, after considering the financial statements of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna for the year ended December 31, 2021, including:

  1. introduction to the financial statement and additional information and explanations;
  2. the balance sheet prepared as at December 31, 2021, which shows an amount of PLN 2 701 772 648.13 (in words: two billion seven hundred and one million seven hundred and seventy two thousand six hundred and forty eight zlotys, 13/100);
  3. profit and loss account for the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 showing a net loss in the amount of PLN 301 935 195.57 (in words: three hundred and one million nine hundred thirty five thousand one hundred and ninety five zlotys, 57/100);
  4. a statement of changes in equity for the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 showing a net loss in the amount of PLN 412 330 728.50 PLN (in words: four hundred and twelve million three hundred and thirty thousand seven hundred and twenty eight zlotys 50/100);

3

5) cash flow statement for the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, showing an increase in cash within the financial year by the net amount of PLN 38 231 414.60 (in words: thirty eight million two hundred and thirty one thousand four hundred and fourteen zlotys, 60/100);

and having read the report and the opinion of an independent certified auditor acting on behalf of the audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Polska spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Audyt sp.k. from the examination of this report, decides to approve the financial statements of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna for the year ended December 31, 2021.

§ 2

This resolution comes into force upon adoption.

The number of shares on which valid votes were cast is 41 828 898. The percentage share of these shares in the share capital is 82.30%. The total number of valid votes is 41 828 898, including 41 828 898 votes "in favour", 0 votes "against" and 0 "abstentions".

Resolution No. 5

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna

seated in Konin of June 30, 2022

on: covering the net loss for 2021

The Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna ("Company") acting on the basis of article 395

  • 2 item 2 of the Code of Commercial Companies and § 14 of the Articles of Association of the Company, adopts as follows:

§ 1

The Ordinary General Meeting decides to cover the net loss for 2021 in the amount of PLN 301 935 195.57 (in words: three hundred and one million nine hundred and thirty five thousand one hundred and ninety five zlotys, 57/100) from the profits of the future periods.

§ 2

This resolution comes into force upon adoption.

The number of shares on which valid votes were cast is 41 828 898. The percentage share of these shares in the share capital is 82.30%. The total number of valid votes is 41 828 898, including 41 828 898 votes "in favour", 0 votes "against" and 0 "abstentions".

Resolution No. 6

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna

seated in Konin of June 30, 2022

on: approval of the Management Board's Report of ZE PAK SA Capital Group's Operations in 2021

The Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna ("Company") acting on the basis of the article 55 and 63c section 4 of the Act of 29 September 1994 on Accounting (JoL of 2021.217 as amended) adopts as follows:

4

§ 1

The Ordinary General Meeting, after considering the Management Board's Report of ZE PAK SA Capital Group's Operations in 2021 decides to approve this report.

§ 2

This resolution comes into force upon adoption.

The number of shares on which valid votes were cast is 41 828 898. The percentage share of these shares in the share capital is 82.30%. The total number of valid votes is 41 828 898, including 41 828 898 votes "in favour", 0 votes "against" and 0 "abstentions".

Resolution No. 7

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna

seated in Konin of June 30, 2022

on: approval of the Consolidated Financial Statement of ZE PAK SA Capital Group for the financial year 2021

The Ordinary General Meeting of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna ("Company") acting on the basis of article 55 and 63c section 4 of the Act of 29 September 1994 on Accounting (JoL of 2021.217 as amended) adopts as follows:

§ 1

The Ordinary General Meeting after consideration of the consolidated financial statements of the Capital Group of ZE PAK Spółka Akcyjna for the year ended December 31, 2021, including:

  1. consolidated statement of financial situation as at December 31, 2021, which show san amount of PLN 3 311 762 000 (in words: three billion three hundred and eleven million seven hundred and sixty two thousand zlotys) on the assets and liabilities side,
  2. consolidated profit and loss account for the year ended December 31, 2021, showing a loss in the amount of PLN 317 404 000 (in words: three hundred and seventeen million four hundred and four thousand zlotys),
  3. consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended December 31, 2021, showing a total loss in the amount of PLN 314 473 000 (in words: three hundred and fourteen million four hundred and seventy three thousand zlotys),
  4. consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended December 31, 2021, showing a decrease in equity by PLN 425 231 000 (in words: four hundred and twenty five million two hundred and thirty one thousand zlotys),
  5. consolidated cash flow statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, showing an increase in net cash balance by PLN 8 808 000 (in words: eight million eight hundred and eight thousand zlotys),
  6. additional information;

and having read the report and the opinion of an independent certified auditor acting on behalf of the auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers Polska spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Audyt sp.k. from the audit of this report, decides to approve the consolidated financial statements of the Capital Group of ZE PAK SA for the year ended December 31, 2021.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 12:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.
08:54aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting..
PU
06:44aZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Management Board's Report for the Capital Group's o..
PU
06/28Vestas Wind Systems Secures Order to Install 33 Wind Turbines in Poland
MT
06/15ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Me..
PU
05/26Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
04/30Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
04/14ZE PAK Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
03/31ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Content of the draft resolution (download)
PU
03/08Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A. acquired five project companies from Ørsted ..
CI
02/15ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW ADAMÓW KONI : Extraordinary General Meeting convened as at the da..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 012 M 640 M 640 M
Net income 2022 61,0 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net cash 2022 574 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 276 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 609
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.
Duration : Period :
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,10 PLN
Average target price 25,65 PLN
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piotr Wozny Member-Management Board
Zygmunt Jozef Solorz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Piotr Szelag Secretary & Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Slawomir Zakrzewski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Henryk Sobierajski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZESPÓL ELEKTROWNI PATNÓW-ADAMÓW-KONIN S.A.46.78%271
NTPC LTD11.70%17 046
ADANI POWER LIMITED163.49%12 819
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.23%12 335
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-35.10%10 385
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-15.00%6 235