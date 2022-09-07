Log in
Zeta Announces Keynote Speakers Dr. Deepak Chopra, Isiah Thomas, Michael Milken, Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa at ZETA LIVE 2022

09/07/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
The second annual conference in NYC’s Hudson Yards will explore how creativity, innovation, and marketing are helping brands thrive during uncertainty

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, will hold its second annual conference, ZETA LIVE 2022, on Thursday, September 29th. Today, Zeta announced a lineup of special guests including world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation, Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD; iconic NBA player, coach, and executive, Isiah Thomas; prominent financier and philanthropist, Michael Milken; and television stars Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa.

ZETA LIVE 2022, which will be held in person and simulcast globally from Hudson Yards in New York City, will convene the industry’s most forward-thinking marketers and business leaders for thought provoking conversations about the future of digital marketing. As consumers continue to evolve and digital transformation continues to accelerate, enterprises seek to stay ahead of a shifting environment and a changing competitive landscape. Sessions will explore how injecting creativity and identifying micro moments throughout the consumer journey shape disruptive macro movements across the marketing ecosystem and the digital economy, with an emphasis on individualization, intelligence, innovation, and inspiration.

“If facing the realities of economic uncertainty have taught us anything, it’s that marketers must always be prepared to evolve their business in order to stay relevant with consumers and ahead of their competition,” said Zeta Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, David A. Steinberg. “We are delighted to host the second annual ZETA LIVE, where we will be joined by business leaders, innovators, and pioneers who can speak firsthand about their insights into creating and sustaining successful businesses during times of great change. Collectively, these guests will share how they are utilizing the powerful combination of real-time intelligence, actionable data, AI, and marketing cloud software to thrive in 2023 and beyond.”

Other featured speakers include:

  • John Sculley, Former Apple CEO & Pepsi President, Zeta Co-Founder & Vice Chairman
  • Henry Schuck, Founder & CEO, ZoomInfo
  • Raja Rajamannar, CMO & CCO, Mastercard
  • Todd Kaplan, CMO, PepsiCo
  • Fred Wilson, Partner, Union Square Ventures
  • Bonin Bough, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Group Black
  • Dave Penski, CEO, Publicis Media
  • Doug Rozen, CEO, Dentsu Media
  • Keith Grossman, President, TIME
  • Jessica Sibley, COO, Forbes
  • Janet Balis, Partner, CMO Practice Leader, EY
  • Imran Khan, Co-Founder & CEO, Verishop
  • Adam Singolda, CEO, Taboola
  • Ben Schwerin, SVP Content & Partnerships, SNAP Inc.
  • Dan Nathan, CNBC, Principal, RiskReversal Advisors
  • Stephanie Liu, Privacy & Marketing Analyst, Forrester
  • Christina Norman, Head of Content, National Basketball Players Association
  • Francis X. Suarez, Mayor of Miami

Building on the success of ZETA LIVE 2021, this year’s conference will also include stories from Zeta customers and a preview of the industry-leading Zeta Marketing Platform’s roadmap. More sessions and speakers will be announced leading up to the event.

All are welcome to join ZETA LIVE 2022 virtually or in-person by request, including investors, industry analysts, corporate marketers, and executive leaders. Registration is now open on the ZETA LIVE site.

About Zeta
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2022
