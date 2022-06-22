Zeta Expands Leadership Team with First Chief People Officer, Candice Chafey

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced that it has named Candice Chafey as Chief People Officer, effective immediately. Candice will lead Zeta’s human resources team, spearhead Zeta’s culture initiatives, and drive the Company’s employee experience strategy.

As Zeta continues to grow its global workforce to create data-driven products and solutions that ignite profitable growth for the world’s most sophisticated marketers, the Company is strengthening its commitment to the overall growth, development, and well-being of employees. This investment is outlined in the long-term Zeta 2025 plan, which was announced in February 2022.

With more than 20 years of experience in senior human resource roles in companies such as Sisense, Bridgewater Associates, and Lehman Brothers, Candice brings a deep expertise in accelerating businesses by aligning talent with business objectives, shaping corporate culture, and creating an employee-first environment. She will be responsible for Zeta’s global people strategy including talent acquisition, professional development, and the company’s philanthropic initiative, ZetaCares, and will partner with Juliet Schuler, Zeta’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, on DEIB initiatives. Candice will report to Steven Gerber, Zeta’s President & Chief Operating Officer.

David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zeta stated, “People are the most valuable asset at Zeta. As we continue to grow the business, we are committed to strengthening our employee-first culture, especially as the workplace is redefined in a post-pandemic world. Candice is the perfect person to take our talent development and culture to the next level as we seek to attract and elevate the best people to help our global customers accelerate growth in a challenging environment. I look forward to working closely with her to set our workforce up for long-term success.”

“I could not be more thrilled to join Zeta as its first Chief People Officer,” said Candice. “I believe there is a tremendous opportunity to build upon Zeta’s inclusive, growth-oriented organization and develop our talent strategy even further as we strive to make Zeta a magnet for top talent around the world.”

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

