  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zeta Global Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZETA   US98956A1051

ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP.

(ZETA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:27:50 2023-05-05 pm EDT
8.135 USD   -11.38%
01:57pZeta Global Clarification on WhatCounts Acquisition
BU
08:03aZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04Zeta Global : Supplemental 1Q'23 Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zeta Global Clarification on WhatCounts Acquisition

05/05/2023 | 01:57pm EDT
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today issued a clarification regarding the previously announced acquisition of the WhatCounts business. On March 1, 2023, Zeta entered into an agreement to purchase certain assets of WhatCounts, Inc., including customer contracts, technology assets, and certain employees.

In 1Q’23, the acquisition accounted for approximately $0.8 million of revenue, accounting for one-half of a point of year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter. Our organic growth, excluding the acquisition, was greater than 24% year-over-year. For FY’23, we expect the WhatCounts contribution to be less than $4 million for the remainder of the year due to known expiration and termination of significant customer contracts.

The primary purpose of the WhatCounts acquisition was to acquire technology assets and certain employees. We believe we can get significant synergies from integrating their Email Service Platform (“ESP”). In doing so, we think we can take their current customers as well as our existing customers and get them to be more significant over time.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the timing of when our generative AI capabilities will be available, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our anticipated future financial performance, our market opportunities and our expectations regarding our business plan and strategies. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance” and other similar expressions. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, plans and assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances at such time. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
