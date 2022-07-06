Zeta Global : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
NIEHAUS ROBERT H
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
600 LEXINGTON AVE., , 31ST FLOOR
NEW YORK
NY
10022
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
NIEHAUS ROBERT H
600 LEXINGTON AVE.,
31ST FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10022
X
X
Signatures
/s/ Robert H. Niehaus
2022-07-06
Explanation of Responses:
Represents an award of restricted stock which vests in four equal installments on July 1, 2023, October 1, 2023, January 1, 2024 and April 1, 2024.
(2)
Consists of: (i) 8,156,208 shares of Class A common stock held directly by Greenhill Capital Partners III, L.P., of which GCP Managing Partner III, L.P. ("Greenhill III GP") is the general partner; (ii) 1,597,626 shares of Class A common stock held directly by Greenhill Capital Partners (Cayman Islands) III, L.P., of which Greenhill III GP is the general partner; and (iii) 3,401,659 shares of Class A common stock held directly by Greenhill Capital Partners (Employees) III, L.P. of which Greenhill III GP is the general partner; (iv) 1,473,280 shares of Class A common stock held directly by Greenhill Capital Partners (GHL) III, L.P. of which Greenhill III GP is the general partner; (v) 1,591,211 shares of Class A common stock held directly by GCP Capital Partners IV, L.P. of which GCP Managing Partner IV, L.P.
(3)
(Continued from footnote 2) ("Greenhill IV GP") is the general partner; and (vi) 29,976 shares of Class A common stock held directly by GCP Capital Partners (Cayman Islands) IV, L.P. of which Greenhill IV GP is the general partner. Also includes 896,931 shares of restricted Class A common stock. Mr. Niehaus, a member of the Issuer's board of directors, is a member of the investment committee of Greenhill Capital Partners, and may be deemed to share voting and investment power over the shares held by each of Greenhill Capital Partners III, L.P.; Greenhill Capital Partners (Cayman Islands) III, L.P; Greenhill Capital Partners (Employees) III, L.P.; Greenhill Capital Partners (GHL) III, L.P.; GCP Capital Partners IV, L.P.; and GCP Capital Partners IV (Cayman).
Zeta Global Holdings Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:06 UTC.