    ZETA   US98956A1051

ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP.

(ZETA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
4.540 USD   -0.87%
04:14pZETA GLOBAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/22Zeta Global Holdings Appoints Candice Chafey Chief People Officer
MT
06/22Zeta Expands Leadership Team with First Chief People Officer, Candice Chafey
BU
Zeta Global : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
NIEHAUS ROBERT H
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
600 LEXINGTON AVE., , 31ST FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10022
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
NIEHAUS ROBERT H
600 LEXINGTON AVE.,
31ST FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10022 		X X
Signatures
/s/ Robert H. Niehaus 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents an award of restricted stock which vests in four equal installments on July 1, 2023, October 1, 2023, January 1, 2024 and April 1, 2024.
(2) Consists of: (i) 8,156,208 shares of Class A common stock held directly by Greenhill Capital Partners III, L.P., of which GCP Managing Partner III, L.P. ("Greenhill III GP") is the general partner; (ii) 1,597,626 shares of Class A common stock held directly by Greenhill Capital Partners (Cayman Islands) III, L.P., of which Greenhill III GP is the general partner; and (iii) 3,401,659 shares of Class A common stock held directly by Greenhill Capital Partners (Employees) III, L.P. of which Greenhill III GP is the general partner; (iv) 1,473,280 shares of Class A common stock held directly by Greenhill Capital Partners (GHL) III, L.P. of which Greenhill III GP is the general partner; (v) 1,591,211 shares of Class A common stock held directly by GCP Capital Partners IV, L.P. of which GCP Managing Partner IV, L.P.
(3) (Continued from footnote 2) ("Greenhill IV GP") is the general partner; and (vi) 29,976 shares of Class A common stock held directly by GCP Capital Partners (Cayman Islands) IV, L.P. of which Greenhill IV GP is the general partner. Also includes 896,931 shares of restricted Class A common stock. Mr. Niehaus, a member of the Issuer's board of directors, is a member of the investment committee of Greenhill Capital Partners, and may be deemed to share voting and investment power over the shares held by each of Greenhill Capital Partners III, L.P.; Greenhill Capital Partners (Cayman Islands) III, L.P; Greenhill Capital Partners (Employees) III, L.P.; Greenhill Capital Partners (GHL) III, L.P.; GCP Capital Partners IV, L.P.; and GCP Capital Partners IV (Cayman).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Zeta Global Holdings Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
