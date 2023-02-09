Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zeta Global Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZETA   US98956A1051

ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP.

(ZETA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:58:20 2023-02-09 pm EST
9.340 USD   -3.51%
12:31pZeta Introduces 'ChatBotZeta' Beta Test
BU
02/07Insider Sell: Zeta Global Holdings
MT
01/26Zeta to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 23, 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Zeta Introduces 'ChatBotZeta' Beta Test

02/09/2023 | 12:31pm EST
The company doubles down on its development of leading-edge intelligence solutions by testing generative AI and ChatGPT with signals from its Data Cloud

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the Data-Powered Marketing Cloud, today introduced the beta launch of ChatBotZeta, a product that reads and synthesizes trillions of consumer signals from Zeta’s proprietary Data Cloud with generative artificial intelligence (AI) to produce conversational attributes and descriptions of individuals.

This innovation underscores Zeta’s long-standing commitment to embed data-driven intelligence into the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), ultimately improving marketing efficiency and effectiveness for enterprise brands. As testing and development continues, ChatBotZeta is being built to enhance the ZMP’s AI models and handle several processes automatically, with the goal of producing more personalized consumer experiences that impact brand growth.

"Zeta has a long history of leading the marketing technology industry with AI at the core of our platform. Integrating more disruptive generative language model technology is another step toward our vision of making sophisticated marketing simple for enterprise brands,” said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zeta. "With generative models like ChatBotZeta, the ZMP’s data discovery tools will be sharper, intent-based scoring will be enhanced, and most importantly, our customers will be further empowered to drive even greater results for their business.”

ChatBotZeta combines Zeta’s proprietary AI and data assets with the advanced capabilities of ChatGPT. With only an individual’s email address, the generative AI application can uncover attributes, behaviors, preferences, and more in the form of personalized descriptions. These models will be used to synthesize intent, deliver more personalized experiences, and drive better results for marketing programs. To date, the public can test the early beta version and discover broader, simplified data attributes about themselves at www.chatbotzeta.com.

Zeta’s Chief Data Officer, Neej Gore, stated, “Combining next-generation intelligence with generative language models will not only help realize the promise of more meaningful consumer interactions – it will also help boost the productivity of marketers.”

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the Data-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 577 M - -
Net income 2022 -284 M - -
Net Debt 2022 62,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 000 M 2 000 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 434
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,68 $
Average target price 12,70 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Adam Steinberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Gerber President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher E. Greiner Chief Financial Officer
Christian Monberg Chief Technology Officer & Head-Product
Jeffry Nimeroff Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP.18.48%2 000
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.22%1 985 486
SYNOPSYS INC.14.86%54 962
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.79%53 293
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.17.24%50 872
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.50%45 017