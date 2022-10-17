Zeta Moves Up its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Date to November 1, 2022

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced it has changed the date of its previously announced earnings release and conference call for the third quarter 2022 financial results from November 2, 2022, to November 1, 2022. Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO David A. Steinberg and CFO Chris Greiner will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter results.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com.

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005941/en/