  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Zeta Global Holdings Corp.
  News
  Summary
    ZETA   US98956A1051

ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP.

(ZETA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
7.210 USD   +7.29%
04:09pZeta Moves Up its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Date to November 1, 2022
BU
10/12Horizon Technology Finance Provides Third Quarter 2022 Portfolio Update
PR
10/12Zeta to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2, 2022
BU
Zeta Moves Up its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Date to November 1, 2022

10/17/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced it has changed the date of its previously announced earnings release and conference call for the third quarter 2022 financial results from November 2, 2022, to November 1, 2022. Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO David A. Steinberg and CFO Chris Greiner will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter results.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com.

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 563 M - -
Net income 2022 -273 M - -
Net Debt 2022 60,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 385 M 1 385 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 434
Free-Float 76,2%
