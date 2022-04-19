Log in
    ZETA   US98956A1051

ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP.

(ZETA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 04:00:48 pm EDT
12.51 USD   +8.50%
04:06pZeta to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 10, 2022
BU
04/07Oppenheimer Upgrades Zeta Global Holdings to Outperform From Perform, Sets $20 Price Target
MT
04/05ZETA GLOBAL : CDP Overview
PU
Zeta to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 10, 2022

04/19/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced the planned release of its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO David A. Steinberg and CFO Chris Greiner will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com.

About Zeta
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 545 M - -
Net income 2022 -222 M - -
Net Debt 2022 50,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 297 M 2 297 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 434
Free-Float 68,9%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,53 $
Average target price 14,22 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
David Adam Steinberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Gerber President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher E. Greiner Chief Financial Officer
Christian Monberg Chief Technology Officer & Head-Product
Matthew Mobley Executive Vice President-Technology & Strategy
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP.36.94%2 297
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.59%2 103 021
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.04%65 683
SEA LIMITED-53.50%58 458
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.48%57 524
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.37%45 489