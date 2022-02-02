Log in
    ZETA   US98956A1051

ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP.

(ZETA)
  Report
Zeta to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 23, 2022

02/02/2022 | 05:20pm EST
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced the planned release of its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO David A. Steinberg and CFO Chris Greiner will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com.

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 446 M - -
Net income 2021 -239 M - -
Net Debt 2021 58,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 905 M 1 905 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,40x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 304
Free-Float -
