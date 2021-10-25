Log in
ZetaDisplay : hits the top spot in the Invidis Yearbook 2021

10/25/2021
The Invidis Digital Signage and DOOH Yearbook 2021 is out now and we are recognised as the number one Digital Signage integrator in the Nordics and number two in Europe.

To have maintained and strengthened our position during the pandemic years is truly a remarkable achievement.

Within the Yearbook, we are recognised for dominating the headlines over the last 18 months, for becoming consolidated as a group and for our continued growth through acquisitions.

Germany is renowned for being the most lucrative and by far largest market in Europe and we made a strong move into this region through our acquisition of NORDLAND systems. We were also the only top three player actively acquiring during the pandemic.

2019 was a record year for growth in the Digital Signage industry, climbing by 21%. This growth slowed in 2020 and it is predicted that the that market growth will be back to pre-pandemic levels by 2022.

We are already seeing this market increase through our new customer acquisitions and evolving scopes of work for existing clients and partners.

We are in a strong position to continue this grown and dominate even more of the market, with our developing Digital Signage as a Service model, the positive impact this has on SaaS recurring revenue, our integrated platform solution and continual proprietary software development. In addition to clear benefits from increasing group wide collaboration.

Laila Jensen, Chief Commercial Officer
+44 (0) 7775 432 694
laila.jensen@zetadisplay.com

ZetaDisplay AB published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


