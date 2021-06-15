ZetaDisplay : CREATE POWERFUL CONTENT USING NARROWCASTING SOFTWARE

High streets are now abundant with Digital Signage, from billboards to window facing displays, and it is getting harder to stand out among the cascade of messages that we see every day. Reaching and tempting our target audiences increasingly requires more than a simple message. But how can you ensure that your content sticks?

Sanne Hoppenbrouwers, Creative Strategist at ZetaDisplay Netherlands explores how a Narrowcasting software can help.

WHAT IS CONTENT CREATION?

You want to say something. You want to entertain your target group and at the same time encourage them to take the action you want. When we talk about conveying a message, we speak of content creation. Every expression is a form of content.

People consume significant amounts of content every day and as a result, the challenge to make a message succeed is increasing. With Digital Signage messaging, you want to stimulate and ultimately push your target group in the right direction towards taking action. A unique message is therefore important to succeed in content creation.

HOW DO YOU CREATE POWERFUL CONTENT?

To get a message across, it is important that you speak the same language as your target audience. You want your target audience to feel involved with the message.

Clear and appropriate communication is essential. By focusing on one specific group, it is easier to create good content and use it for the desired audience. The content must also be relevant and up to date to show that you are aware of current affairs, this will ensure that the message captures the audiences' attention. We adapt the content to the needs of our audiences and ensure an inspiring effect with relevant information.

GRAB ATTENTION WITH OUR NARROWCASTING SOFTWARE

We have the message for our desired audience. Now it comes down to a suitable means of communication for the content to grab the attention of your audience. You can opt for a brochure or a poster here, but these resources are becoming less and less effective. At ZetaDisplay, we believe in the power of digital communication using Narrowcasting software.

By using your own professional TV channel, you ensure your targeted transmission of messages go out to the right target groups at the right time. In fact, it has been proven that Narrowcasting is the most effective instrument for influencing behaviour at the point of decision. But how does Narrowcasting software contribute to powerful content creation?

EFFECTIVE CONTENT CREATION WITH NARROWCASTING

With Narrowcasting, also known as Digital Signage , the content is transferred via a network of audio visual displays (television screens). Where paper posters were previously used, you now opt for moving screens. As well as the simplicity of use, the displays are also very stimulating and entertaining. Digital Signage screens are a very effective way to convey content and reach the right target group. With the right message in combination with the Narrowcasting you will make the difference with customers, employees, patients and visitors.

Every industry can benefit from presenting powerful content creation using Narrowcasting software. You don't have to ask the recipients to view the message; you literally push these in front of them.

YOU CAN ACHIEVE THIS WITH POWERFUL CONTENT

Content creation has a wide variety of applications and with Narrowcasting, whatever message you want to convey, there are no boundaries.

With Narrowcasting you are able to bring relevant content quickly and efficiently to your target group. Digital Signage displays are scalable and deployable in any way you want.

With good content and the right Digital Signage, you are now prepared to influence customer behaviour at the right times that are suitable for that target audience.

With a content management system you can easily programme when different content is shown to capture audience attention, this will then move content along automatically.

Laila Jensen, Chief Commercial Officer +44 (0) 7775 432 694 laila.jensen@zetadisplay.com linkedin.com/in/laila-hede-jensen-01085910