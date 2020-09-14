Zetadisplay : Our CCO Amongst Top Women in Tech

Laila Hede Jensen, our Chief Commercial Officer has been recognised as one of the Top 25 Women In Tech by PCR Magazine.

This award takes into account the nominees' accomplishments over the last year, contributions to their company and the wider industry through professional organisations, showcasing inspiring female leaders in the technology industry.

Laila joined ZetaDisplay in February and is leading our global sales team, bringing together our country teams, to create one sales organisation and expand the business internationally. Prior to this, she has over 15 years of global sales and marketing experience at director level in the AV and technology sectors.

Laila volunteers at board level at the Digital Signage Organisation, offering professional support to its members. She was the face of the online Digital Signage Summit in July, partaking in two panels and co-hosting the event alongside the organisers.

Laila explains:

Laila Jensen, Chief Commercial Officer

'I am honoured to be recognised alongside such a prestigious list. Congratulations to everyone! In what has been a challenging time, our team at ZetaDisplay has navigated a global pandemic together and been responsive and compassionate to the needs of our customers. Our company is at the forefront of the evolution of digital signage and over the last six months we have proved the value of it like never before.'