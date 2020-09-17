Log in
ZETADISPLAY AB    ZETA   SE0001105511

ZETADISPLAY AB

(ZETA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 09/17 07:00:19 am
16.8 SEK   +3.07%
Zetadisplay : VD Per Mandorfs presentation för Erik Penser Banks retail dag (engelska)

09/17/2020

From Digital Experience to Digital Engagement

EPB Retail day September 2020

Per Mandorf

President & CEO

9/16/2020

The IR-team

PER MANDORF

President & CEO

  • Joined ZetaDisplay in 2019.
  • Experience: Managing Director of Retail Tech and Software company Visma Retail AB. Commercial Director for Retail Tech and Software company ExtendaRetail. VP/Sales Director Visma Retail AB. Nordic Retail Manager NilsonGroup, and several leading positions in Nordic retail companies.
  • Shareholdings: 125,000 share option rights (share option rights through an employee incentive plan 2019/22, 2020/23).
  • Holds a degree as Market Economist and MBA.
  • .

JACOB STJERNFÄLT.

CFO

  • Joined ZetaDisplay in 2020.
  • Experience: CFO CFO CDON.COM, Finance Director Latin America EF Education First, VP Finance Metro International. Previously auditor at Arthur Andersen.
  • Shareholdings: 25,000 share option rights through an employee incentive plan 2020/23
  • Holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics University of Lund

DANIEL OELKER

Chief Communication Officer

  • Joined ZetaDisplay in 2018.
  • Experience: SVP Communication & Branding for Thule Group, Hilding Anders and SCA Hygiene Products AG (Essity).
  • Other assignments: Board member for SleepingWorld AB.
  • Shareholdings: 30,000 ordinary shares and 125,000 share option rights (share option rights through an employee incentive plan 2018/21, 2019/22, 2020/23).
  • Holds an MBA and Master in Communications.

THIS IS WHAT WE DO

We act at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. As we nudge people's behaviour in retail, public spaces and workplace communication, we create visible value for an international client base.

A EUROPEAN LEADER IN DIGITAL SIGNAGE

2003

Founded

56

EBITDA LTM

(MSEK)

Adj for one-off items

158 STAFF

9 OFFICES

Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and

the Netherlands

+52,000 +50

InstallationsMarkets

429

152

Total sales LTM

ARR

(Annual Recurring Revenues)

(MSEK)

(MSEK)

#1 IN NORDICS

[ZETA]

#2 IN EUROPE

Market share

Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm

within Digital Signage

4

Geared for further growth and taking on market leadership

Underlying market

Compounder with

Strong SaaS and

Digital

Strong concept

Abilities

successful M&A

ARR revenue base

Transformation

portfolio and

growth

and Capacities

track record

partner

customer base

Our position

Organization,

7 in

+35%

and

31%

EMEA+15%

Product and

5 years

YoY

framework

SaaS

Operation

agreements

Growth drivers

From simple DS to DXP to Digital Engagement

Digital Poster

Digital Signage

Digital Signage

Experience Platform

Digital

Experience Platform

Simplified Signage

Full Digital Signage

Mainly Full Digital

cross-channel, full interoperability

Signage

across entire customer journey

highly scalable

Data Driven

Interactive (optional)

Data Driven

Brand Center

DooH

Sensor

Flagship

Retail networks

Shop-in-Shop

many touchpoints at many locations

Brand Center

Flagship

many touchpoints at

one location

Source: INVIDIS Consulting

Addressing a growth market

  • The European market is expected to continue growing as maturity increases (+16%)
  • Digital transformations in society drive investments into Digital Signage
  • The Nordics as leading region regarding innovation and maturity
  • Ongoing consolidation

= market position

8

DIGITAL SIGNAGE CORE BENEFITS

Branding

Footfall & conversion

Engagement & Efficiency

Our strategy for growth

Organic growth and acquisitions

Customer Centricity

Scalability and Harmonization

An integrated product offer

Concept,

After market

Strategy and

Content

Interface

Integrations

Cloud

Media Player

services

Project

Market needs

Templates

User-friendly

Consumer insights

Channel management interface

Customer journey

Feeds

CMS platform

  • Connections to the customers' digital eco- systems based on functional demands
  • Deployment

Operating the

Programmed

Monitoring

digital environment

device presenting

Channel

24/7

chosen content,

development

either built-in or as

Content

separate device

management

INCREASING FRACTION OF RECURRING REVENUES WITH A STRONG BALANCE SHEET

Framework agreements provide predictable cash flows

Announced Framework agreements between 2018 - 2019YTD

Global Furniture

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

retailer

Global Framework

5 years

n.a

Some 400 stores

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

Global Framework

5 years

SEK 15m (2019 roll-out)

3,500 stores (450 roll-out 2019)

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

Framework

10 years

NOK 20m

n.a.

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

Framework

5 years

SEK 15m (2019 roll-out)

44 stores

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

Framework

5 years

SEK 8.5m

2 vessels

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

Framework

3+2 years

SEK 40m

40 vessels

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

Framework

Replacing of 2016 systems

n.a

1,600 stores

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

Framework

2 years

SEK 5.9m

n.a.

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

Framework

5 years

SEK 15m

78 stores.

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

Framework

3+2 years

n.a

250 offices

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

Framework

5 years

SEK 100m

2,000 stores

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

Framework

2 years

SEK 6m

n.a

Leading pharmacy

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

chain

Framework

3 years

SEK 12m

2,000 stores

Importer and reseller chain

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

of vehicles for delivery

Framework

2 years

SEK 6m

n.a

Importer and reseller chain

Type:

Contract:

Estimated revenue:

Installation:

of vehicles for delivery

Framework

4 years

SEK 6m

n.a

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Company information.

Contract length

Framework agreements usually range between 3 - 5 years and enable add-on orders during the lifetime of the contract

High degree of customers extending their contract at the end of the initial Framework agreement

12 | KEY CREDIT HIGHLIGHTS.

Existing customer base creates attractive margins and growth rates

Existing Customer base

Neglectable customer churn rate

SaaS-

revenues

(recurring)

Hardware

MaintenanceMaintenance

Capexcapex

>80% Gross margin

~25%

Gross

margin

~4%1)

of

Net Sales

Q2 2020

Customer base

New customers

152

MSEK

SaaS-revenues

1) Average Maintenance capex of 4.2 percent over Net Sales between 2014 to 2019 H1 LTM. Company information

Digital Signage and Retail

14

Customers do not have to go to the store anymore..

..they choose to go to the store!

Visplay UK says

"The physical shop is the

showroom for both online and

offline transactions - both

concepts need each other"

Gary Watton, Head of Sales

16

Globalretailtrends - as we see it

TIME

The end consumer perceives it is worthwhile spending one's own

precious time in a physical environment

PURPOSE

The brand or physical place needs to have a purpose

DISCOVERY

The consumers need to learn or experience something new in the

physical environment leading to engagement

Invidis Consulting says

"Digital Signage today is more

relevant than ever, as it is the

perfect digital entry to engaging and targeted consumer journeys"

Florian Rotberg, CEO

18

2020 - Creating concrete value for the retail trade

Source: m1nd-set travel retail study "CX: Attitudes & Expectations Pre and Post Covid-19" (June 2020)

19

The balance between selling, inspiring and brand building

Zone

Degree of attention

Brand building

Driving

Entrance

1-3 s

Low

Medium

Beginning of store

1-3 s

Low

High

Service points

1-20 s

High

High

Sales steering

1-5 s

Low

High

Rooms

1-5 s

Medium

High

Function

1-20 s

Medium

High

Check-out

1-30 s

High

Medium

Staff room

60+ s

High

-

Pharmacy

Objective: Increase footfall (share of passersby)

Pharmacy case-study

9-15% increase in footfall

In this test we used share of passersby to isolate the effect on footfall in the pharmacies. One pharmacy had an increase of 15% while the other had an increase of 9%.

The actual increase was roughly 1 percentage point. The pharmacy had a business case where they could have 0,5 percentage points increase to make an investment positive. The pharmacy also had 0,5 percentage points as their hypothesis in terms of increase in footfall.

Anton Sport

Objective: Increase spend through music

Increase (with music playing in the stores)

6%

5%

5%

4%4%

4%

3%

2%2%

2%

1%

0%

0%

Conversion rate Items per visitor Avarage sale per customer

All stores Large stores

Anton Sport

Indications of a 4% increase in conversion rate

Number of people who ended up buying an item increased by 2% in all stores and 4% in the large format stores.

4% increase in items bought per visitor

A substantial increase in items bought when music is playing. People probably felt that it was a good place to spend more time in, and to browse more items.

5% increase in average sale per visitor

In all stores combined one can not see any change from music, but when looking at the large stores music plays a bigger part.

25

2019 - gaining traction

International recognition

Important framework agreements

Lighthouse projects

Geared for further growth and taking on market leadership

Underlying market

Compounder with

Strong SaaS and

Digital

Strong concept

Abilities

successful M&A

ARR revenue base

Transformation

portfolio and

growth

and Capacities

track record

partner

customer base

Our position

Organization,

7 in

+35%

and

31%

EMEA+15%

Product and

5 years

YoY

framework

SaaS

Operation

agreements

Financial targets - geared for 2022

SaaS

SaaS-revenues exceeding MSEK 200 at the end of 2022

Revenues

EBIT

EBIT amounting to SEK 100 million at the end of 2022

Capital

An equity ratio in the period up to 2022 between 30% and 50%

structure

Dividend

Use dividends to ensure that equity/assets ratio does not exceed 50%

policy

16/09/2

020

Disclaimer

ZetaDisplay AB published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:04:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Per Anders Mandorf President & Chief Executive Officer
Manu Juhani Mesimäki Chief Operating Officer
Jacob Stjernfält Chief Financial Officer
Ben Lindgren Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Anders Christer Moberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZETADISPLAY AB-31.51%0
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-33.45%11 586
WPP GROUP-39.26%10 238
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-26.12%8 420
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-19.83%7 221
CYBERAGENT, INC.53.34%7 035
