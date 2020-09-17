Zetadisplay : VD Per Mandorfs presentation för Erik Penser Banks retail dag (engelska)

From Digital Experience to Digital Engagement
EPB Retail day September 2020
Per Mandorf
President & CEO
The IR-team
PER MANDORF
President & CEO
Joined ZetaDisplay in 2019.
Experience: Managing Director of Retail Tech and Software company Visma Retail AB. Commercial Director for Retail Tech and Software company ExtendaRetail. VP/Sales Director Visma Retail AB. Nordic Retail Manager NilsonGroup, and several leading positions in Nordic retail companies.
Shareholdings: 125,000 share option rights (share option rights through an employee incentive plan 2019/22, 2020/23).
Holds a degree as Market Economist and MBA.
JACOB STJERNFÄLT.
CFO
Joined ZetaDisplay in 2020.
Experience: CFO CFO CDON.COM, Finance Director Latin America EF Education First, VP Finance Metro International. Previously auditor at Arthur Andersen.
Shareholdings: 25,000 share option rights through an employee incentive plan 2020/23
Holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics University of Lund
DANIEL OELKER
Chief Communication Officer
Joined ZetaDisplay in 2018.
Experience: SVP Communication & Branding for Thule Group, Hilding Anders and SCA Hygiene Products AG (Essity).
Other assignments: Board member for SleepingWorld AB.
Shareholdings: 30,000 ordinary shares and 125,000 share option rights (share option rights through an employee incentive plan 2018/21, 2019/22, 2020/23).
Holds an MBA and Master in Communications.
THIS IS WHAT WE DO
We act at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. As we nudge people's behaviour in retail, public spaces and workplace communication, we create visible value for an international client base.
A EUROPEAN LEADER IN DIGITAL SIGNAGE
2003
Founded
56
EBITDA LTM
(MSEK)
Adj for one-off items
158 STAFF
9 OFFICES
Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and
the Netherlands
+52,000 +50
InstallationsMarkets
|
429
|
152
|
Total sales LTM
|
ARR
|
(Annual Recurring Revenues)
|
(MSEK)
|
(MSEK)
|
|
|
|
#1 IN NORDICS
|
[ZETA]
|
#2 IN EUROPE
|
Market share
|
Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm
|
within Digital Signage
|
Geared for further growth and taking on market leadership
|
Underlying market
|
Compounder with
|
Strong SaaS and
|
Digital
|
Strong concept
|
Abilities
|
successful M&A
|
ARR revenue base
|
Transformation
|
portfolio and
|
growth
|
and Capacities
|
track record
|
|
partner
|
customer base
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our position
|
|
Organization,
|
|
7 in
|
+35%
|
and
|
31%
|
EMEA+15%
|
Product and
|
5 years
|
YoY
|
framework
|
SaaS
|
Operation
|
|
|
|
|
agreements
|
|
|
|
|
|
From simple DS to DXP to Digital Engagement
|
Digital Poster
|
Digital Signage
|
Digital Signage
|
Experience Platform
|
|
|
|
Digital
|
Experience Platform
|
Simplified Signage
|
Full Digital Signage
|
Mainly Full Digital
|
cross-channel, full interoperability
|
|
|
Signage
|
across entire customer journey
|
highly scalable
|
Data Driven
|
|
|
|
Interactive (optional)
|
Data Driven
|
Brand Center
|
DooH
|
|
Sensor
|
Flagship
|
Retail networks
|
Shop-in-Shop
|
|
many touchpoints at many locations
|
|
|
Brand Center
|
|
|
|
Flagship
|
|
|
|
many touchpoints at
|
|
|
|
one location
|
Source: INVIDIS Consulting
Addressing a growth market
-
The European market is expected to continue growing as maturity increases (+16%)
-
Digital transformations in society drive investments into Digital Signage
-
The Nordics as leading region regarding innovation and maturity
-
Ongoing consolidation
= market position
DIGITAL SIGNAGE CORE BENEFITS
Branding
|
|
|
|
Footfall & conversion
|
|
Engagement & Efficiency
|
|
|
Our strategy for growth
Organic growth and acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer Centricity
|
Scalability and Harmonization
|
|
|
|
An integrated product offer
|
Concept,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After market
|
Strategy and
|
|
Content
|
|
Interface
|
|
Integrations
|
|
Cloud
|
|
Media Player
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
Project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Market needs
|
• Templates
|
• User-friendly
|
• Consumer insights
|
• Channel management interface
|
• Customer journey
|
• Feeds
|
• CMS platform
-
Connections to the customers' digital eco- systems based on functional demands
-
Deployment
|
• Operating the
|
• Programmed
|
• Monitoring
|
digital environment
|
device presenting
|
• Channel
|
24/7
|
chosen content,
|
development
|
|
either built-in or as
|
• Content
|
|
separate device
|
management
INCREASING FRACTION OF RECURRING REVENUES WITH A STRONG BALANCE SHEET
Framework agreements provide predictable cash flows
Announced Framework agreements between 2018 - 2019YTD
|
Global Furniture
|
Type:
|
Contract:
|
|
Estimated revenue:
|
Installation:
|
|
retailer
|
Global Framework
|
5 years
|
|
n.a
|
Some 400 stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type:
|
Contract:
|
|
Estimated revenue:
|
Installation:
|
|
|
Global Framework
|
5 years
|
|
SEK 15m (2019 roll-out)
|
3,500 stores (450 roll-out 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type:
|
|
Contract:
|
Estimated revenue:
|
Installation:
|
|
Framework
|
|
10 years
|
NOK 20m
|
|
n.a.
|
Type:
|
|
|
Contract:
|
Estimated revenue:
|
|
Installation:
|
Framework
|
5 years
|
SEK 15m (2019 roll-out)
|
44 stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type:
|
|
|
Contract:
|
Estimated revenue:
|
|
Installation:
|
Framework
|
|
5 years
|
SEK 8.5m
|
|
2 vessels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type:
|
|
|
Contract:
|
Estimated revenue:
|
|
Installation:
|
Framework
|
|
|
3+2 years
|
SEK 40m
|
|
40 vessels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type:
|
|
|
Contract:
|
Estimated revenue:
|
|
Installation:
|
Framework
|
Replacing of 2016 systems
|
n.a
|
|
1,600 stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type:
|
|
Contract:
|
Estimated revenue:
|
|
Installation:
|
Framework
|
|
|
2 years
|
SEK 5.9m
|
|
n.a.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type:
|
|
|
Contract:
|
Estimated revenue:
|
Installation:
|
Framework
|
|
|
5 years
|
SEK 15m
|
78 stores.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type:
|
|
|
Contract:
|
Estimated revenue:
|
Installation:
|
Framework
|
|
|
3+2 years
|
n.a
|
250 offices
|
|
|
Type:
|
|
Contract:
|
Estimated revenue:
|
Installation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Framework
|
5 years
|
SEK 100m
|
2,000 stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type:
|
Contract:
|
|
Estimated revenue:
|
Installation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Framework
|
2 years
|
|
SEK 6m
|
n.a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leading pharmacy
|
Type:
|
Contract:
|
Estimated revenue:
|
Installation:
|
|
|
|
|
chain
|
Framework
|
3 years
|
SEK 12m
|
|
2,000 stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Importer and reseller chain
|
Type:
|
Contract:
|
|
Estimated revenue:
|
Installation:
|
|
|
|
|
of vehicles for delivery
|
Framework
|
2 years
|
|
SEK 6m
|
n.a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Importer and reseller chain
|
Type:
|
Contract:
|
|
Estimated revenue:
|
Installation:
|
|
|
|
|
of vehicles for delivery
|
Framework
|
4 years
|
|
SEK 6m
|
n.a
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
Company information.
|
|
|
|
Contract length
|
|
|
Framework agreements usually range between 3 - 5 years and enable add-on orders during the lifetime of the contract
High degree of customers extending their contract at the end of the initial Framework agreement
12 | KEY CREDIT HIGHLIGHTS.
Existing customer base creates attractive margins and growth rates
Existing Customer base
Neglectable customer churn rate
SaaS-
revenues
(recurring)
Hardware
MaintenanceMaintenance
Capexcapex
>80% Gross margin
~25%
Gross
margin
~4%1)
of
Net Sales
Q2 2020
Customer base
New customers
152
MSEK
SaaS-revenues
1) Average Maintenance capex of 4.2 percent over Net Sales between 2014 to 2019 H1 LTM. Company information
Digital Signage and Retail
Customers do not have to go to the store anymore..
..they choose to go to the store!
Visplay UK says
"The physical shop is the
showroom for both online and
offline transactions - both
concepts need each other"
Gary Watton, Head of Sales
Globalretailtrends - as we see it
|
TIME
|
The end consumer perceives it is worthwhile spending one's own
|
|
precious time in a physical environment
|
PURPOSE
|
The brand or physical place needs to have a purpose
|
DISCOVERY
|
The consumers need to learn or experience something new in the
|
|
physical environment leading to engagement
|
|
Invidis Consulting says
"Digital Signage today is more
relevant than ever, as it is the
perfect digital entry to engaging and targeted consumer journeys"
Florian Rotberg, CEO
2020 - Creating concrete value for the retail trade
Source: m1nd-set travel retail study "CX: Attitudes & Expectations Pre and Post Covid-19" (June 2020)
The balance between selling, inspiring and brand building
|
Zone
|
Degree of attention
|
Brand building
|
Driving
|
|
|
|
|
Entrance
|
1-3 s
|
Low
|
Medium
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of store
|
1-3 s
|
Low
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
Service points
|
1-20 s
|
High
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
Sales steering
|
1-5 s
|
Low
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
Rooms
|
1-5 s
|
Medium
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
Function
|
1-20 s
|
Medium
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
Check-out
|
1-30 s
|
High
|
Medium
|
|
|
|
|
Staff room
|
60+ s
|
High
|
-
|
|
|
|
Pharmacy
Objective: Increase footfall (share of passersby)
Pharmacy case-study
9-15% increase in footfall
In this test we used share of passersby to isolate the effect on footfall in the pharmacies. One pharmacy had an increase of 15% while the other had an increase of 9%.
The actual increase was roughly 1 percentage point. The pharmacy had a business case where they could have 0,5 percentage points increase to make an investment positive. The pharmacy also had 0,5 percentage points as their hypothesis in terms of increase in footfall.
Anton Sport
Objective: Increase spend through music
Increase (with music playing in the stores)
6%
5%
5%
4%4%
4%
3%
2%2%
2%
1%
0%
0%
Conversion rate Items per visitor Avarage sale per customer
All stores Large stores
Anton Sport
Indications of a 4% increase in conversion rate
Number of people who ended up buying an item increased by 2% in all stores and 4% in the large format stores.
4% increase in items bought per visitor
A substantial increase in items bought when music is playing. People probably felt that it was a good place to spend more time in, and to browse more items.
5% increase in average sale per visitor
In all stores combined one can not see any change from music, but when looking at the large stores music plays a bigger part.
25
2019 - gaining traction
International recognition
|
|
|
|
|
|
Important framework agreements
|
Lighthouse projects
|
Geared for further growth and taking on market leadership
|
Underlying market
|
Compounder with
|
Strong SaaS and
|
Digital
|
Strong concept
|
Abilities
|
successful M&A
|
ARR revenue base
|
Transformation
|
portfolio and
|
growth
|
and Capacities
|
track record
|
|
partner
|
customer base
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our position
|
|
Organization,
|
|
7 in
|
+35%
|
and
|
31%
|
EMEA+15%
|
Product and
|
5 years
|
YoY
|
framework
|
SaaS
|
Operation
|
|
|
|
|
agreements
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial targets - geared for 2022
|
SaaS
|
|
SaaS-revenues exceeding MSEK 200 at the end of 2022
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
|
EBIT amounting to SEK 100 million at the end of 2022
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
An equity ratio in the period up to 2022 between 30% and 50%
|
structure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
Use dividends to ensure that equity/assets ratio does not exceed 50%
|
policy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
