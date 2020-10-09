Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZeU Crypto Networks Inc.    ZEU   CA98954K1057

ZEU CRYPTO NETWORKS INC.

(ZEU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/06 09:30:00 am
0.165 CAD   -8.33%
12:55pCSE BULLETIN : Name Change - ZeU Crypto Networks Inc. (ZEU)
NE
10/07ZEU CRYPTO : Announces Name Change to Technologies
AQ
09/28ZEU CRYPTO : IIROC Trade Resumption - ZEU
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - ZeU Crypto Networks Inc. (ZEU)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 octobre/October 9, 2020) - ZeU Crypto Networks Inc. has announced a name change to ZeU Technologies Inc.

The shares will begin trading under the new name on October 15, 2020.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

_________________________________

ZeU Crypto Networks Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour ZeU Technologies Inc.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom le 15 octobre 2020.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Effective Date/Date effective: Le 15 octobre/October 2020
Symbol/symbole : ZEU
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 98955W108
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA98955W1086
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 98954K105/CA98954K1057

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZEU CRYPTO NETWORKS INC.
12:55pCSE BULLETIN : Name Change - ZeU Crypto Networks Inc. (ZEU)
NE
10/07ZEU CRYPTO : Announces Name Change to Technologies
AQ
09/28ZEU CRYPTO : IIROC Trade Resumption - ZEU
AQ
09/28ZEU CRYPTO : to Acquire Financial Services Provider Prego International Group
AQ
09/28ZEU CRYPTO : IIROC Trading Halt - ZEU
AQ
08/14ZEU CRYPTO : EOS Stable Staking Token and Digital Debit andCredit Cards
AQ
08/13ZEU CRYPTO : EOS Stable Staking Token & Digital Debit & Credit Cards
AQ
07/31ZEU CRYPTO NETWORKS INC : . - Restructuring of Debt Placement and Corporate Upda..
AQ
07/30ZEU CRYPTO : Restructuring of Debt, Placement & Corporate Update
AQ
06/23ZEU CRYPTO : Gaming Deployed with EOS Testnet
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -4,95 M -3,76 M -3,76 M
Net Debt 2019 7,57 M 5,76 M 5,76 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,04 M 3,06 M 3,07 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ZEU CRYPTO NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
ZeU Crypto Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
François Dumas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward Timothy Razzall Chairman
Patricia Popert-Fortier Head-Operations
Mark Anthony Billings Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jean-Philippe Beaudet Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEU CRYPTO NETWORKS INC.0.00%3
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES30.72%144 578
ACCENTURE PLC7.14%143 532
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.90%117 102
INFOSYS LIMITED49.59%63 255
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.78%63 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group