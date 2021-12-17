Log in
    ZEU   AU000000ZEU0

ZEUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(ZEU)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/03
0.089 AUD   +23.61%
12:19aZEUS RESOURCES : Mortimer Hills Project Field Work Updates
PU
12/12ZEUS RESOURCES : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
12/05Zeus Resources Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
Zeus Resources : Mortimer Hills Project Field Work Updates

12/17/2021 | 12:19am EST
For personal use only

17 December 2021

Mortimer Hills Project Field Work Updates

Zeus Resources Ltd (ACN 139 183 190) (ASX: ZEU) ("Zeus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the Company completed an exploration drilling program at its Mortimer Hills Project (E09/2147) on 13 December 2021.

Highlights

  • Drilling completed at the Reid Well Base Metal Prospect with 22 RC drill holes for a total of 1,598m and a total of 491 samples have been submitted for geochemical assay.
  • New pegmatite discovery at 'Pegmatite Creek' (Figure 2), similar to that encountered at the Malinda Lithium Deposit located on the adjoining tenement (held by Arrow Minerals Ltd; ASX: AMD) ("Arrow") (formerly Segue Resources Ltd). A total of 30 rock chip samples submitted for assay to examine the geochemical signature of the pegmatites and their parent granites.

Figure 1. Regional Geology & E09/2147

www.zeusresources.com

Suite 105, 25-29 Berry Street North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia

Tel: +61 2 8488 3270

ACN: 139 183 190

For personal use only

Figure 2. Gascoyne Project- Mortimer Hills E09/2147 Prospect Locations.

Mortimer Hills Project (E09/2147)

Field work conducted during Q4 2021 is completed. Work comprised RC drilling of 22 holes at the Reid Well Base Metal Prospect and further reconnaissance mapping and sampling to investigate the potential of the tenement to host pegmatite lithium mineralisation.

Figure 3. Drilling operations at the Reid Well Base Metals Prospect.

1. Reid Well Base Metal Prospect

Barite-copper-galena mineralisation at Reid Well was first recognised by AGIP Nucleare Australia Pty Ltd ("AGIP") during the 1974 to 1977 period. AGIP conducted rock chip sampling, limited trenching,

www.zeusresources.com

For personal use only

and shallow percussion drilling. Zeus relocated the historical occurrence in 2015 and has subsequently conducted follow up mapping and sampling with assay results up to 13% Cu, 2.95% Pb & 128ppm Ag (See Zeus ASX Announcement dated 20 June 2015).

Reconnaissance mapping indicates mineralisation forms an elongate exhalative lens some 2-3m thick (Figure 4) within a quartz-biotite-chlorite-sericite schist +/- garnet, tourmaline, and magnetite zone within the Morrissey Metamorphic Suite. Disseminated copper mineralisation, in the form of malachite, azurite and chalcocite (Figure 5) extends for over ~100m along strike length before disappearing under alluvium. Selected previous 2021 assay results from the Reid Well Base-Metals Prospect are detailed in Table 1.

Sample #

GDA94_E

GDA94_N

Description

Cu

Pb

Zn

Ag

BaO

(%)

(%)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(%)

ZEU004

432,593

7,286,562

Subcropping Cu-barite lens rubble.

10.90

6.04

150

195.0

41.81

Westernmost extent of lens.

ZEU016

432,661

7,286,550

Subcropping Cu-barite lens.

1.40

0.19

125

18.4

52.53

ZEU017

432,678

7,286,539

Subcropping Cu-barite lens.

0.21

0.30

135

10.0

57.08

ZEU018

432,670

7,286,544

Subcropping Cu-barite lens.

1.41

1.20

130

30.9

53.39

ZEU019

432,655

7,286,552

Subcropping Cu-barite lens.

2.04

4.43

135

18.5

49.04

ZEU020

432,646

7,286,555

Subcropping Cu-barite lens.

0.86

2.35

130

13.8

52.35

ZEU021

432,639

7,286,560

Subcropping Cu-barite lens.

2.34

10.90

115

90.6

40.19

ZEU022

432,666

7,286,455

Carbonate-siliceous sinter lens.

0.02

0.08

10

0.7

0.41

ZEU023

432,714

7,286,452

Ironstone block exposed by rip line.

0.44

0.48

320

0.9

2.17

Table 1. Reid Well Base-Metals Prospect Assay Results 2021.

Figure 4. VMS base-metal target; exhalative malachite, chalcocite, and galena-bearing barite lens. (Sample# ZEU016; See

Figure 3).

Prior to drilling, detailed mapping conducted on site defined a further four exhalative barite lenses showing indications of copper mineralisation, extending the known strike length to over 300m. Mapping indicates the deposit is highly sheared with more competent barite lenses forming elongate lobes, stringers, and pods.

A total of 18 rock chip samples were taken along the mapped lenses.

22 RC drillholes were completed for a total of 1,598m drill advance on the Reid Well Base-Metals Prospect (Figure 6, Table 2).

www.zeusresources.com

For personal use only

Figure 5. Detail of mineralised outcrop. (Sample# ZEU016 = 1.4% Cu, 0.19% Pb, 125 ppm Zn & 18.4 ppm Ag)

Hole ID

GDA94_E

GDA94_N

GPS_RL

Survey

Dip

Azi

Max

Comments

Method

Depth

Z21RC001

432,702

7,286,514

318

GPS

-60

30

36

Z21RC002

432,694

7,286,501

321

GPS

-60

30

72

Z21RC003

432,685

7,286,487

322

GPS

-60

30

114

Z21RC004

432,667

7,286,529

321

GPS

-60

30

36

Z21RC005

432,657

7,286,512

320

GPS

-60

30

72

Z21RC006

432,648

7,286,499

319

GPS

-60

30

114

Z21RC007

432,641

7,286,544

318

GPS

-60

30

36

Z21RC008

432,628

7,286,524

319

GPS

-60

30

72

Z21RC009

432,621

7,286,516

319

GPS

-60

30

114

Z21RC010

432,654

7,286,567

320

GPS

-60

210

60

Scissor hole on main

mineralised zone

Z21RC011

432,587

7,286,554

320

GPS

-60

30

36

Z21RC012

432,577

7,286,539

321

GPS

-60

30

72

Z21RC013

432,569

7,286,527

328

GPS

-60

30

114

Z21RC014

432,492

7,286,665

326

GPS

-60

30

36

Z21RC015

432,482

7,286,652

326

GPS

-60

30

62

Z21RC016

432,473

7,286,640

327

GPS

-60

30

114

Z21RC017

432,465

7,286,628

326

GPS

-60

30

132

Z21RC018

432,438

7,286,682

325

GPS

-60

30

36

Z21RC019

432,428

7,286,666

334

GPS

-60

30

72

Z21RC020

432,419

7,286,654

327

GPS

-60

30

114

Z21RC021

432,564

7,286,599

324

GPS

-60

30

30

Z21RC022

432,557

7,286,590

324

GPS

-60

30

54

Table 1. Reid Well Base Metal Prospect, Drill Collar Locations.

Drill logging indicates the copper-bearing barite lens(es) mapped at surface continue in the subsurface and dip ~ 45 degrees to the south. Minor to moderate indications of Cu mineralisation were consistently observed in RC drill chips within the barite zones and a total of 491 samples are submitted for geochemical assay.

www.zeusresources.com

For personal use only

Figure 6. Reid Well drillhole locations.

2. Thirty-Three Supersuite Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) Pegmatite Prospectivity

Previous work by Arrow immediately to the east of Zeus' E09/2147 tenement has identified the Thirty- Three Supersuite as a fertile parent granite with the potential to generate LCT Pegmatite swarms.

Geochemical sampling by Arrow observed distinct Niobium/Tantalum fractionation trends extending outwards from the parent granite intrusion. Rock chip sampling returned results up to 3.77% Li2O and subsequent exploration drilling at the Malinda Lithium Prospect (~2-3 kms west of Zeus' tenement boundary) intersected up to 2.0% Li2O and >800ppm Ta2O5 with high-grade mineralisation confirmed as Li-bearing spodumene. Lepidolite was also identified within two proximal drill holes at the T-Bone prospect (See Segue Resources ASX Announcement, 09 October 2017).

The Thirty-Three Supersuite extends ESE along strike along the southern margin of Zeus' tenement. Zeus considers the tenement has substantial potential to host related LCT Pegmatite mineralisation. Extensive tourmaline alteration of the country rock also suggests the granitoids of the Thirty-Three Supersuite are highly fractionated and have the potential to generate LCT Pegmatites.

Subcropping deformed pegmatites, similar in character to those encountered further west at Arrow's Malinda Lithium Prospect, have been previously identified on Zeus' E09/2147 tenement (See Zeus ASX

Announcement, 1 October 2021).

Further continued mapping and prospecting has been undertaken along the prospective zone extending outwards from the intrusive contact of the Thirty-Three Supersuite with the host country rock.

www.zeusresources.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zeus Resources Limited published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 05:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
