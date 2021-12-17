Zeus Resources : Mortimer Hills Project Field Work Updates
12/17/2021 | 12:19am EST
17 December 2021
Mortimer Hills Project Field Work Updates
Zeus Resources Ltd (ACN 139 183 190) (ASX: ZEU) ("Zeus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the Company completed an exploration drilling program at its Mortimer Hills Project (E09/2147) on 13 December 2021.
Highlights
Drilling completed at the Reid Well Base Metal Prospect with 22 RC drill holes for a total of 1,598m and a total of 491 samples have been submitted for geochemical assay.
New pegmatite discovery at 'Pegmatite Creek' (Figure 2), similar to that encountered at the Malinda Lithium Deposit located on the adjoining tenement (held by Arrow Minerals Ltd; ASX: AMD) ("Arrow") (formerly Segue Resources Ltd). A total of 30 rock chip samples submitted for assay to examine the geochemical signature of the pegmatites and their parent granites.
Figure 1. Regional Geology & E09/2147
Field work conducted during Q4 2021 is completed. Work comprised RC drilling of 22 holes at the Reid Well Base Metal Prospect and further reconnaissance mapping and sampling to investigate the potential of the tenement to host pegmatite lithium mineralisation.
Figure 3. Drilling operations at the Reid Well Base Metals Prospect.
1. Reid Well Base Metal Prospect
Barite-copper-galena mineralisation at Reid Well was first recognised by AGIP Nucleare Australia Pty Ltd ("AGIP") during the 1974 to 1977 period. AGIP conducted rock chip sampling, limited trenching,
and shallow percussion drilling. Zeus relocated the historical occurrence in 2015 and has subsequently conducted follow up mapping and sampling with assay results up to 13% Cu, 2.95% Pb & 128ppm Ag (See Zeus ASX Announcement dated 20 June 2015).
Reconnaissance mapping indicates mineralisation forms an elongate exhalative lens some 2-3m thick (Figure 4) within a quartz-biotite-chlorite-sericite schist +/- garnet, tourmaline, and magnetite zone within the Morrissey Metamorphic Suite. Disseminated copper mineralisation, in the form of malachite, azurite and chalcocite (Figure 5) extends for over ~100m along strike length before disappearing under alluvium. Selected previous 2021 assay results from the Reid Well Base-Metals Prospect are detailed in Table 1.
Sample #
GDA94_E
GDA94_N
Description
Cu
Pb
Zn
Ag
BaO
(%)
(%)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(%)
ZEU004
432,593
7,286,562
Subcropping Cu-barite lens rubble.
10.90
6.04
150
195.0
41.81
Westernmost extent of lens.
ZEU016
432,661
7,286,550
Subcropping Cu-barite lens.
1.40
0.19
125
18.4
52.53
ZEU017
432,678
7,286,539
Subcropping Cu-barite lens.
0.21
0.30
135
10.0
57.08
ZEU018
432,670
7,286,544
Subcropping Cu-barite lens.
1.41
1.20
130
30.9
53.39
ZEU019
432,655
7,286,552
Subcropping Cu-barite lens.
2.04
4.43
135
18.5
49.04
ZEU020
432,646
7,286,555
Subcropping Cu-barite lens.
0.86
2.35
130
13.8
52.35
ZEU021
432,639
7,286,560
Subcropping Cu-barite lens.
2.34
10.90
115
90.6
40.19
ZEU022
432,666
7,286,455
Carbonate-siliceous sinter lens.
0.02
0.08
10
0.7
0.41
ZEU023
432,714
7,286,452
Ironstone block exposed by rip line.
0.44
0.48
320
0.9
2.17
Table 1. Reid Well Base-Metals Prospect Assay Results 2021.
Figure 4. VMS base-metal target; exhalative malachite, chalcocite, and galena-bearing barite lens. (Sample# ZEU016; See
Figure 3).
Prior to drilling, detailed mapping conducted on site defined a further four exhalative barite lenses showing indications of copper mineralisation, extending the known strike length to over 300m. Mapping indicates the deposit is highly sheared with more competent barite lenses forming elongate lobes, stringers, and pods.
A total of 18 rock chip samples were taken along the mapped lenses.
22 RC drillholes were completed for a total of 1,598m drill advance on the Reid Well Base-Metals Prospect (Figure 6, Table 2).
Table 1. Reid Well Base Metal Prospect, Drill Collar Locations.
Drill logging indicates the copper-bearing barite lens(es) mapped at surface continue in the subsurface and dip ~ 45 degrees to the south. Minor to moderate indications of Cu mineralisation were consistently observed in RC drill chips within the barite zones and a total of 491 samples are submitted for geochemical assay.
Previous work by Arrow immediately to the east of Zeus' E09/2147 tenement has identified the Thirty- Three Supersuite as a fertile parent granite with the potential to generate LCT Pegmatite swarms.
Geochemical sampling by Arrow observed distinct Niobium/Tantalum fractionation trends extending outwards from the parent granite intrusion. Rock chip sampling returned results up to 3.77% Li2O and subsequent exploration drilling at the Malinda Lithium Prospect (~2-3 kms west of Zeus' tenement boundary) intersected up to 2.0% Li2O and >800ppm Ta2O5 with high-grade mineralisation confirmed as Li-bearing spodumene. Lepidolite was also identified within two proximal drill holes at the T-Bone prospect (See Segue Resources ASX Announcement, 09 October 2017).
The Thirty-Three Supersuite extends ESE along strike along the southern margin of Zeus' tenement. Zeus considers the tenement has substantial potential to host related LCT Pegmatite mineralisation. Extensive tourmaline alteration of the country rock also suggests the granitoids of the Thirty-Three Supersuite are highly fractionated and have the potential to generate LCT Pegmatites.
Subcropping deformed pegmatites, similar in character to those encountered further west at Arrow's Malinda Lithium Prospect, have been previously identified on Zeus' E09/2147 tenement (See Zeus ASX
Announcement, 1 October 2021).
Further continued mapping and prospecting has been undertaken along the prospective zone extending outwards from the intrusive contact of the Thirty-Three Supersuite with the host country rock.
