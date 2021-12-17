Zeus Resources : Mortimer Hills Project Field Work Updates

and shallow percussion drilling. Zeus relocated the historical occurrence in 2015 and has subsequently conducted follow up mapping and sampling with assay results up to 13% Cu, 2.95% Pb & 128ppm Ag (See Zeus ASX Announcement dated 20 June 2015).

Reconnaissance mapping indicates mineralisation forms an elongate exhalative lens some 2-3m thick (Figure 4) within a quartz-biotite-chlorite-sericite schist +/- garnet, tourmaline, and magnetite zone within the Morrissey Metamorphic Suite. Disseminated copper mineralisation, in the form of malachite, azurite and chalcocite (Figure 5) extends for over ~100m along strike length before disappearing under alluvium. Selected previous 2021 assay results from the Reid Well Base-Metals Prospect are detailed in Table 1.

Sample # GDA94_E GDA94_N Description Cu Pb Zn Ag BaO (%) (%) (ppm) (ppm) (%) ZEU004 432,593 7,286,562 Subcropping Cu-barite lens rubble. 10.90 6.04 150 195.0 41.81 Westernmost extent of lens. ZEU016 432,661 7,286,550 Subcropping Cu-barite lens. 1.40 0.19 125 18.4 52.53 ZEU017 432,678 7,286,539 Subcropping Cu-barite lens. 0.21 0.30 135 10.0 57.08 ZEU018 432,670 7,286,544 Subcropping Cu-barite lens. 1.41 1.20 130 30.9 53.39 ZEU019 432,655 7,286,552 Subcropping Cu-barite lens. 2.04 4.43 135 18.5 49.04 ZEU020 432,646 7,286,555 Subcropping Cu-barite lens. 0.86 2.35 130 13.8 52.35 ZEU021 432,639 7,286,560 Subcropping Cu-barite lens. 2.34 10.90 115 90.6 40.19 ZEU022 432,666 7,286,455 Carbonate-siliceous sinter lens. 0.02 0.08 10 0.7 0.41 ZEU023 432,714 7,286,452 Ironstone block exposed by rip line. 0.44 0.48 320 0.9 2.17 Table 1. Reid Well Base-Metals Prospect Assay Results 2021.

Figure 4. VMS base-metal target; exhalative malachite, chalcocite, and galena-bearing barite lens. (Sample# ZEU016; See

Figure 3).

Prior to drilling, detailed mapping conducted on site defined a further four exhalative barite lenses showing indications of copper mineralisation, extending the known strike length to over 300m. Mapping indicates the deposit is highly sheared with more competent barite lenses forming elongate lobes, stringers, and pods.

A total of 18 rock chip samples were taken along the mapped lenses.

22 RC drillholes were completed for a total of 1,598m drill advance on the Reid Well Base-Metals Prospect (Figure 6, Table 2).