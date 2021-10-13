Log in
    ZVIA   US98955K1043

ZEVIA PBC

(ZVIA)
Zevia PBC : Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

10/13/2021 | 10:01am EDT
CEO Paddy Spence Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Paddy Spence, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA), as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Paddy as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

“It’s exciting to be recognized by Goldman Sachs as an innovator in the beverage space,” Spence said. “Zevia is changing the world, one can at a time, by offering great-tasting beverages with zero sugar and simple, plant-based ingredients. We’re seeking to help people reduce their sugar intake, eliminate single-use plastic beverage packaging, and provide beverages that are affordable for consumers across the income spectrum, and that’s a mission that’s exciting both economically, and for the planet.”

“Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a wide range of thoughts and perspectives,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. “One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we’ve chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Paddy as one of this year’s most intriguing entrepreneurs.”

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Paddy Spence

Mr. Spence has served as our Chair, Chief Executive Officer and director since March 2021. He has served as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Zevia LLC since September 2010 when he acquired the Company. Mr. Spence is a 27-year veteran of the natural and organic products industry. From 2005 to 2009, he served as President of Levlad, a personal care manufacturer known for its natural brand Nature’s Gate. Prior to Levlad, Mr. Spence founded SPINS, LLC, a market research firm for the natural products industry, and served as its Chief Executive Officer from 1995 to 2003, then its Chairman until 2004 when it was sold to private investors.

As the CEO of SPINS, he tracked the sales of more than 300,000 natural and organic products. From 1992 to 1995, Mr. Spence served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Kashi Company, a manufacturer of natural cereals. He has also held positions at Harvard Business School’s Division of Research, the Center for Leadership and Career Studies at Emory University, and within the United Parcel Service’s International Marketing department. He previously served as lead independent director for Physicians Formula Inc., a cosmetics company.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a public benefit corporation designated as a “Certified B Corporation,” is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan and zero sodium. As of 2020, Zevia is distributed in more than 25,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

(ZEVIA-F)


© Business Wire 2021
