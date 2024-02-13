Zevia PBC (“Zevia”) (NYSE:ZVIA) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 ended December 31, 2023 before the market open on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately thirty (30) days following the call at Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/. A copy of the earnings press release and supplemental financial disclosures will also be available on Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a Delaware public benefit corporation designated as a “Certified B Corporation,” is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia® beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan and zero sodium. Zevia is distributed in more than 34,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

