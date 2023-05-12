Advanced search
    ZVIA   US98955K1043

ZEVIA PBC

(ZVIA)
05/11/2023
3.360 USD   -0.59%
05/12/2023 | 08:04am EDT - Zevia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/09Transcript : Zevia PBC, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Earnings Flash (ZVIA) ZEVIA PBC Posts Q1 Revenue $43.3M, vs. Street Est of $41.9M
MT
Zevia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/12/2023 | 08:04am EDT
Zevia PBC (“Zevia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZVIA), the company disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry with great tasting, zero sugar beverages made with simple, plant-based ingredients, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Amy Taylor and Chief Financial Officer, Denise Beckles will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. These include the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum, to be held May 16, 2023 in New York, NY and the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, to be held May 17-18, 2023 in New York, NY.

At the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum, Ms. Taylor and Ms. Beckles will meet with investors and present at approximately 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Additionally, Ms. Taylor and Ms. Beckles will meet with investors and present at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Live webcasts of their presentations will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/ during the event. Shortly following both events, a replay will be available at https://investors.zevia.com/ for approximately thirty (30) days.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a Delaware public benefit corporation designated as a “Certified B Corporation,” is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia® beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan and zero sodium. Zevia is distributed in more than 32,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

(ZEVIA-F)


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 186 M - -
Net income 2023 -21,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 36,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,78x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 43,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,36 $
Average target price 5,41 $
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amy Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denise Beckles Chief Financial Officer
Padraic L. Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Quincy B. Troupe Chief Operating Officer
Jacqueline J. Hayes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEVIA PBC-17.85%166
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-0.17%276 168
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-8.61%45 524
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.51%17 519
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED19.44%12 495
COCA-COLA HELLENIC29.04%11 728
