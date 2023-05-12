Zevia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zevia PBC (“Zevia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZVIA), the company disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry with great tasting, zero sugar beverages made with simple, plant-based ingredients, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Amy Taylor and Chief Financial Officer, Denise Beckles will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. These include the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum, to be held May 16, 2023 in New York, NY and the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, to be held May 17-18, 2023 in New York, NY.

At the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum, Ms. Taylor and Ms. Beckles will meet with investors and present at approximately 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Additionally, Ms. Taylor and Ms. Beckles will meet with investors and present at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Live webcasts of their presentations will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/ during the event. Shortly following both events, a replay will be available at https://investors.zevia.com/ for approximately thirty (30) days.

