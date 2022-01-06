Log in
    ZVIA   US98955K1043

ZEVIA PBC

(ZVIA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/05 04:10:00 pm
7.33 USD   -0.27%
08:08aZevia to Participate in the 2022 ICR Conference
BU
2021INSIDER BUY : Zevia PBC
MT
2021Zevia to Participate in the BMO Growth & ESG Conference Wednesday, December 8, 2021
BU
Zevia to Participate in the 2022 ICR Conference

01/06/2022 | 08:08am EST
Zevia PBC (“Zevia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZVIA), the company disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry with great tasting, zero sugar beverages made with simple, plant-based ingredients, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Paddy Spence, and President, Amy Taylor, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (the “webcast”).

The webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/ during the event. Shortly following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.zevia.com/ for approximately thirty (30) days.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a public benefit corporation designated as a “Certified B Corporation,” is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan and zero sodium. As of 2020, Zevia is distributed in more than 25,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

(ZEVIA-F)


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 141 M - -
Net income 2021 -76,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 78,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 253 M 253 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 34,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,33 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
Managers and Directors
Padraic L. Spence Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amy Taylor President & Director
Bill Beech Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hank Margolis Chief Operating Officer
Jacqueline J. Hayes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEVIA PBC3.97%253
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY2.67%262 578
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.0.46%52 507
COCA-COLA HBC AG3.52%13 129
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED2.04%11 315
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.59%11 160