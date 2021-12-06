Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zevia PBC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZVIA   US98955K1043

ZEVIA PBC

(ZVIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zevia to Participate in the BMO Growth & ESG Conference Wednesday, December 8, 2021

12/06/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zevia PBC (“Zevia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZVIA), the company disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry with great tasting, zero sugar beverages made with simple, plant-based ingredients, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Paddy Spence, and President, Amy Taylor, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BMO Growth & ESG Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (the “webcast”).

The webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/ during the event. Shortly following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.zevia.com/ for approximately thirty (30) days.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a public benefit corporation designated as a “Certified B Corporation,” is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan and zero sodium. As of 2020, Zevia is distributed in more than 25,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

(ZEVIA-F)


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ZEVIA PBC
08:01aZevia to Participate in the BMO Growth & ESG Conference Wednesday, December 8, 2021
BU
11/30Zevia to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference ..
BU
11/15Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target for Zevia PBC to $24 From $28, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/15Telsey Advisory Trims Price Target for Zevia PBC to $14 From $15, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
11/15Stephens Adjusts Price Target for Zevia PBC to $17 From $19, Maintains Overweight Ratin..
MT
11/15BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target for Zevia PBC to $18 From $24, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
11/15Morgan Stanley Adjusts Zevia PBC Price Target to $12 From $14.50, Maintains Equal Weigh..
MT
11/15Wells Fargo Downgrades Zevia PBC to Equal-Weight From Overweight; Price Target is $11
MT
11/12ZEVIA PBC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF O..
AQ
11/12Earnings Flash (ZVIA) ZEVIA PBC Reports Q3 Revenue $39M, vs. Street Est of $40.9M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZEVIA PBC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 141 M - -
Net income 2021 -76,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 78,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 251 M 251 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 34,2%
Chart ZEVIA PBC
Duration : Period :
Zevia PBC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEVIA PBC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,29 $
Average target price 15,38 $
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Padraic L. Spence Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amy Taylor President & Director
Bill Beech Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hank Margolis Chief Operating Officer
Jacqueline J. Hayes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEVIA PBC0.00%251
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-4.63%231 262
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.4.88%48 877
COCA-COLA HBC AG-0.72%11 417
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED12.47%11 218
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.36.42%10 716