Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a rare disease therapeutics company. The Company is engaged in creating therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. The Company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates, which includes a combination of both a clinical-stage pipeline and commercial stage assets. It employs its LAT platform technology to create a portfolio of approved products. Its product candidates include Arimoclomol, KP1077IH, KP1077N and AZSTARYS. Arimoclomol is an orally delivered, investigational product candidate being developed for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). KP1077 is the Company's lead clinical development product candidate, which is being developed as a treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) and narcolepsy. KP1077 is comprised solely of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), the Company's prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH). AZSTARYS is a prodrug for the treatment of ADHD in patients aged six years or older.

Sector Pharmaceuticals