Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 07, 2023 at 05:24 pm EST
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 2.9 million compared to USD 2.87 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 14.05 million compared to USD 6.62 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.4 compared to USD 0.19 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.4 compared to USD 0.19 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 14.24 million compared to USD 8.14 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 30.9 million compared to USD 32.52 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.9 compared to USD 0.94 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.9 compared to USD 0.94 a year ago.
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a rare disease therapeutics company. The Company is engaged in creating therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. The Company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates, which includes a combination of both a clinical-stage pipeline and commercial stage assets. It employs its LAT platform technology to create a portfolio of approved products. Its product candidates include Arimoclomol, KP1077IH, KP1077N and AZSTARYS. Arimoclomol is an orally delivered, investigational product candidate being developed for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). KP1077 is the Company's lead clinical development product candidate, which is being developed as a treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) and narcolepsy. KP1077 is comprised solely of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), the Company's prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH). AZSTARYS is a prodrug for the treatment of ADHD in patients aged six years or older.