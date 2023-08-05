ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited announced that, with approval of the board of directors, has elevated Mr. Aniket Kadam, age 37 years, to Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Head of Accounts, with effect from August 7, 2023. Mr. Aniket Kadam is associated with the Company since July, 2018. Presently, he is holding the position of General Manager - Taxation and Finance.

Mr. Aniket Kadam?s qualification is B.Com, C.A. Mr. Aniket Kadam is a Chartered Accountant, qualified in the year 2008. He joined ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. in July 2018 as Deputy General Manager - Taxation and Finance. Presently, he is holding position as `General Manager - Taxation & Finance' and is part of Senior Management Team of the Company.

He is having over 15 years of experience in Direct as well as Indirect Taxation, FEMA & legal matters. Before joining, ZF Steering Gear (I) Ltd, he was associated with M/s. Desai Haribhakti & Co. Chartered Accountant Firm.

Mr. Aniket Kadam held Directorship in Metacast Auto Private Limited (Non-Executive Director).