ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited board recommended a dividend of INR 8 (Rupees Eight Only) per equity share of INR 10, for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024, which shall be subject to declaration by the Members at 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Dividend, if declared, shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days of the AGM of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2024.
