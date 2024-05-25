ZF Steering Gear Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
May 25, 2024 at 03:27 am EDT
ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,241.3 million compared to INR 1,251.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,332.1 million compared to INR 1,330.8 million a year ago. Net income was INR 82.4 million compared to INR 100.6 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.08 compared to INR 11.09 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.08 compared to INR 11.09 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was INR 4,778.2 million compared to INR 4,504.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 5,121.1 million compared to INR 4,637.1 million a year ago. Net income was INR 436.9 million compared to INR 245.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 48.14 compared to INR 27.05 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 48.14 compared to INR 27.05 a year ago.