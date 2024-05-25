ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited is focused on manufacturing and supplying integral hydraulic power steering system in India. The Company is engaged in the business of production and assembling of steering systems for vehicles, buses and tractors. The Company operates through two segments: Auto Component, and Renewable Energy. The Auto Component segment is engaged in auto component manufacturing. The Renewable Energy segment is engaged in electricity generation through solar and windmill. It also manufactures and supplies ball and nut integral hydraulic power and worm and roller mechanical steering system. Its product range includes steering systems; vane pumps; pump pulleys; oil reservoirs; steering and pump mounting brackets; steering columns; intermediate shafts; universal joints; bevel gear boxes, and power steering oil dexron II. The Company has plants at Vadu Budruk, Near Pune and at Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) for production and assembling of steering systems and accessories.