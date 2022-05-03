Log in
Zhangmen Education Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

05/03/2022 | 07:04am EDT
SHANGHAI, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhangmen Education Inc. ("Zhangmen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZME), a leading online education company in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.zhangmenedu.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Zhangmen Education Inc., No.1666 North Sichuan Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai 200080, People's Republic of China.

About Zhangmen Education Inc.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) is a leading online education company in China providing quality-oriented education to students and on-campus education services to educational institutions. Over the years, the Company has successfully garnered wide recognition in the industry and established "Zhangmen" as a trusted online education brand. For more information, please visit ir.zhangmenedu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Zhangmen Education Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@zhangmen.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: zhangmen@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: zhangmen@thepiacentegroup.com

