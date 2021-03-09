Log in
ZHAOBANGJI PROPERTIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1660)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/08
0.76 HKD   -2.56%
0.76 HKD   -2.56%
08:37aZHAOBANGJI PROPERTIES  : Resignation of executive director
PU
03/02ZHAOBANGJI PROPERTIES  : Proxy form
PU
03/02ZHAOBANGJI PROPERTIES  : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
Zhaobangji Properties : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

03/09/2021 | 08:37am GMT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

ΊԞਿήପછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1660)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board ("Board") of directors ("Director(s)") of Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Sze-to Kin Keung ("Mr. Sze-to") has tendered his resignation as executive Director of the Company with effect from 9 March 2021 due to his decision to devote more time to his other business commitments.

Mr. Sze-to has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, and there is no matter in respect of his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Sze-to for his valuable contribution to the Company during the tenure of his service as executive Director.

By order of the Board

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

Xu Chujia

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement and following the above resignation of the Director, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely, Mr. Xu Chujia, Mr. Cai Chun Fai , Mr. Li Yan Sang, Mr. Wu Hanyu and Mr. Zhao Yiyong; two non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Zhan Meiqing and Professor Lee Chack Fan, G.B.S., S.B.S., J.P.; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Chin Tong Godfrey, Mr. Ma Fung Kwok, S.B.S., J.P., Mr. Wong Chun Man and Mr. Ye Longfei.

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 255 M 32,8 M 23,7 M
Net income 2020 36,9 M 4,76 M 3,44 M
Net cash 2020 11,4 M 1,47 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2020 248x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 708 M 606 M 438 M
EV / Sales 2019 51,0x
EV / Sales 2020 36,0x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart ZHAOBANGJI PROPERTIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHAOBANGJI PROPERTIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Han Yu Wu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chu Jia Xu Executive Chairman
Long Fei Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Chin Tong Hui Independent Non-Executive Director
Chun Man Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHAOBANGJI PROPERTIES HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.83%606
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC17.39%23 907
UNITED RENTALS29.77%21 729
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.26.22%6 495
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.12.56%5 902
AIR LEASE CORPORATION13.71%5 465
