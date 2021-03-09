Zhaobangji Properties : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

ΊԞਿήପછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1660)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board ("Board") of directors ("Director(s)") of Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Sze-to Kin Keung ("Mr. Sze-to") has tendered his resignation as executive Director of the Company with effect from 9 March 2021 due to his decision to devote more time to his other business commitments.

Mr. Sze-to has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, and there is no matter in respect of his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Sze-to for his valuable contribution to the Company during the tenure of his service as executive Director.

By order of the Board

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Limited

Xu Chujia

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement and following the above resignation of the Director, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely, Mr. Xu Chujia, Mr. Cai Chun Fai , Mr. Li Yan Sang, Mr. Wu Hanyu and Mr. Zhao Yiyong; two non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Zhan Meiqing and Professor Lee Chack Fan, G.B.S., S.B.S., J.P.; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Hui Chin Tong Godfrey, Mr. Ma Fung Kwok, S.B.S., J.P., Mr. Wong Chun Man and Mr. Ye Longfei.