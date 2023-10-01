Certain A Shares of Zhejiang Bofay Electric Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023.

Certain A Shares of Zhejiang Bofay Electric Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 370 days starting from 26-SEP-2022 to 1-OCT-2023.



Details:

Within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months.



During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.