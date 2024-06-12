Dahua Unveils AcuPick 2.0: Revolutionizing Video Search Capabilities with Enhanced Features

2024-06-12 6

June 12, 2024 / Hangzhou, China. Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, announces the release of AcuPick 2.0, the latest iteration of its pioneering video search engine. AcuPick 2.0 delivers significant enhancements in speed, accuracy, convenience and compatibility, improving the overall user experience for small and medium-sized businesses and project-based security professionals.

Enhanced pre-search by intrusion/tripwire and attributes

AcuPick 2.0 introduces groundbreaking pre-search features designed to streamline the search process. Users can now utilize intrusion and tripwire pre-search to quickly locate video clips of the target that entered a specific area by drawing irregular intrusion zones or tripwires. This functionality is accessible both in preview and playback modes, enabling users to efficiently identify and click on their targets within the filtered thumbnails for further search.

In scenarios where precise details about targets are unavailable, AcuPick 2.0 offers pre-search by attributes. This feature allows users to search for targets based on known attributes, such as clothing, rather than specific times or locations. This functionality is compatible with Dahua's WizMind S Series IPC and WizMind X Series IPC, providing a robust solution for complex search requirements.

Diverse search capabilities: pet and trajectory search

AcuPick 2.0 expands search capabilities to include animal search alongside the existing human and vehicle search options. This enhancement makes AcuPick 2.0 a versatile tool for diverse applications such as retrieving lost items, recording pet life, etc.

The trajectory search is another standout feature of AcuPick 2.0. It allows users to view and analyze the movement trajectory of targets on the system-generated map, improving their situational awareness and shortening response time. In addition, AcuPick also supports managing search results by time or similarity, bookmarking videos, hiding irrelevant videos, and exporting videos, making target search more effective and intuitive.

AI integration and compatibility

AcuPick2.0 supports AI by NVR, making it compatible with third-party cameras and Dahua general cameras. This not only lowers the threshold for using advanced video search but also helps to reduce construction costs. In addition, AcuPick 2.0 can also be seamlessly and deeply integrated with various third-party platforms through open CGI/SDK, bringing flexibility and scalability to a wider range of application scenarios.

As previously mentioned, the upgraded AcuPick 2.0 offers faster, more accurate, and more convenient search capabilities while enhancing compatibility with various third-party platforms and cameras. It provides comprehensive tailor-made solutions - from entry-level to small and medium-sized scenarios, and even up to large-scale projects - through a combination of multiple front-end (e.g. WizSense 3 Series TiOC Camera / Smart Dual Light Camera (Coming Soon), SD6C/5/4-G Series, WizMind S/X Series) and back-end (e.g. NVR5-EI, NVR5-XI, NVR6-XI) devices.

With the launch of AcuPick 2.0, Dahua continues to lead the way in delivering innovative, user-friendly video search solutions that meet the industry's evolving needs.

For more information about AcuPick 2.0, please contact your local Dahua representative or visit the official webpage he re .