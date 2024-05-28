More Than Design: Dahua Unveils Latest Version of Project Design Tool

2024-05-28 3

May 28, 2024 / Hangzhou, China. Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, has recently introduced its enhanced Project Design Tool, a comprehensive online solution for project selection and planning.

Project Design Tool is a one-stop free tool for video surveillance system design, from drafts to project completion. With this tool, distributors, installers, pre-sales engineers, and other project related personnel can efficiently carry out online product selection, design and report generation.

Effortlessly Match the Appropriate Product with Intelligent Selection





Project Design Tool offers several filters that allow users to select the right target camera based on its parameters and other characteristics. What's more, the tool also offers multiple intelligent function filtering options, supporting automatic recommendations of suitable devices based on switching monitoring modes for different scenarios. With the help of these features, users can easily determine product choices based on project requirements.

Accurately Evaluate Your Projects with Realistic Scenario Simulation Feature

After selecting the appropriate devices, users can fine-tune the positions and attribute parameters of the devices on the map to refine the design. Apart from showcasing the visual design on the map based on project specifications, Project Design Tool also provides advanced realistic scenario simulation feature for users to view their designs in real-life scenarios. Through this function, users can switch between different intelligent monitoring modes to obtain a realistic evaluation of their project. It is worth mentioning that the tool also has the capability to simulate barrier walls, enabling an effective evaluation of project feasibility and identification of monitoring blind spots.

Diverse Reporting for Various Needs

After completing the project design, users can view Device List, Installation Reports, System Plan, etc., online. In the final stage of report generation, the tool supports three different export options to cater to the needs of various users. Whether you require detailed reports or simple summaries, you can export the corresponding formats, providing great convenience.

Unlock Online Collaboration Efficiency with Project Sharing





Project Design Tool does not require any additional software downloads or paid upgrades; users can freely use it on the webpage. In addition, if you have requirements for project collaborations with your team, this tool will be an excellent choice. Users can effectively communicate during the design process by sharing project files with the entire team, leading to seamless collaboration and facilitating work progress efficiently.

As a service tool for small and medium-sized scenario's design, distribution, and product selection, the Project Design Tool is currently extensively utilized in a wide-range of application scenarios such as train stations, subway stations, gas stations, and hospitals, providing customers with a satisfying user experience. Moving forward, Dahua will continue to develop a comprehensive toolset to further improve the efficiency of design selection and configuration for pre-sales engineers, installers, and users.

For further details, please visit the homepage of Dahua Project Design Tool now!