See Clearer, Go Smarter: Dahua Continuous the Trail to the Over-coax AI Era with HDCVI 2023

July 18, 2023 / Hangzhou, China. Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, launches its HDCVI 2023 as a continuation of this intelligent technology's 10-year milestone of leading the analog technology into the high-definition era, providing global customers with AI-powered Over-Coax technology.

High Definition Composite Video Interface , or simply HDCVI, is an over-coaxial-cable video standard that enables long-distance HD transmission (up to 1,200m) of 4 signals (audio, video, data, and power) with just one coaxial cable connecting the camera and XVR. This year's HDCVI 2023 offers an artillery of intelligent functions that allows installers and users to achieve one-step HD monitoring without additional configuration.

Real 5MP 2.0

Real 5MP is a unique and leading technology in the HD-over-Coax market that supports 16:9 aspect ratio, more vivid colors and better image sharpness. This year, Dahua is launching the Real 5MP 2.0 mode (available on XVR5000-I3 series), allowing users to achieve real 5MP resolution at a reasonable price. Its Real 5MP Mode and 5M-N Mode can be flexibly switched to meet different resolution requirements.

In addition, HDCVI 2023 also offers two 5MP Solutions (5MP Pro and 5MP Value) to meet the different needs of customers (the 5MP Pro solution is recommended for users that require higher and more powerful performance).

Smart Dual Light

The Smart Dual Light feature of HDCVI 2023 records full-color videos and information of key events in the monitored scene. It switches between warm light and IR light when a target is detected, effectively reducing light pollution. It accurately detects real target and filters out false alarms using deep learning algorithm from AI XVR. With one-click function on the DMSS app, it offers flexible configuration to switch illumination modes. Also, it supports Illumination By Schedule function to customize user's security based on their time preferences.

PT Camera

HDCVI 2023 offers a new PT camera that features compact design and supports horizontal and vertical rotation, enabling wider area coverage from a single camera without dead angles. Its IP66 protection rating ensures flexible usage in indoor or outdoor scenarios. It adopts quick-to-install design (suitable for wall mount and ceiling mount) that allows for quick and convenient installation to save installation time.

It is also equipped with Smart Area Lighting technology that enables the camera to automatically adjust the brightness and intensity of the exposure, achieving the best filling light performance and restores more details of the monitored scene.

S-XVR

The final key element in HDCVI 2023 is the S-XVR. In the past, XVR was required to store video information on the HDD. But HDDs have limitations: they do not have capacity options below 1TB, price is more expensive, and selection is difficult. The newly released S-XVR has an internal SSD, offering various benefits to installers and users, including:

Cost-saving: It helps save up to 15% of storage costs than normal HDD solutions.

Smart: Its AI Coding in S-XVR focuses on human and vehicle targets while encoding, ensuring the target's image quality while saving 50% bandwidth and storage costs compared with H.265. It has SMD Plus that can recognize human and vehicle figures based on motion detection, which significantly helps reduce false alarms. It also offers Quick Search function (with options for human and vehicle trigger types) that greatly improves searching efficiency.

Stable: Dahua SSD is equipped with superior 3D TLC NAND FLASH and self-developed D.L.B.A. (Dynamic Load Balancing Algorithm), ensuring stable operation, excellent product performance and longer service life.

Sustainable: In scenarios that require 24/7 constant operation, S-XVR can save at least 38kWh of power per year, which is equivalent to the power consumption of a 3W LED light for about 3 years. It has superior power saving advantages compared with HDD solutions.

Simple: The pre-installed SSD of Dahua S-XVR can significantly reduce installation time, saving customers time in choosing hard disks, calculating hard disk capacity, and considering compatibility issues. Also, Dahua provides customers with SSD compatible programs. Users only need to purchase Dahua SSD and upgrade their traditional XVR.

Moving forward, the HDCVI technology will continue to lead the Over-Coax technology to the AI era. Dahua will carry on with strengthening its front-end sensing capabilities and back-end intelligent application capabilities in order to enable more coaxial smart IoT solutions and create more value for its customers worldwide.