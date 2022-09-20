Advanced search
    002236   CNE100000BJ4

ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(002236)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-18
13.57 CNY   -3.14%
12:13pU.S. agency names Chinese telecom firms to national security threat list
RE
04:48aChinese EV Startup Leapmotor Launches Up to $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO
MT
09/09China EV maker Leapmotor puts off $1.5 bln Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
U.S. agency names Chinese telecom firms to national security threat list

09/20/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday it had named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Network Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) to its list of communications equipment and services deemed threats to U.S. national security.

The designations are under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. In March 2021, the FCC designated five Chinese companies under its so-called "Covered List" - including Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LIMITED 0.00% 3.7 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.50% 29.65 End-of-day quote.-43.33%
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED -4.04% 4.75 End-of-day quote.-13.95%
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -3.14% 13.57 End-of-day quote.-42.21%
Financials
Sales 2022 36 490 M 5 208 M 5 208 M
Net income 2022 3 834 M 547 M 547 M
Net cash 2022 6 619 M 945 M 945 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 41 250 M 5 888 M 5 888 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 22 864
Free-Float 53,5%
Managers and Directors
Ke Li President & Director
Mei Zhong Wei VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mao Yuan Song Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ze Xia Wang Independent Director
Chao He Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-42.21%5 849
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-43.33%39 922
GARMIN LTD.-35.86%16 844
ALLEGION PLC-30.38%8 100
ADT INC.-2.62%7 391
INTELBRAS S.A. - INDÚSTRIA DE TELECOMUNICAÇÃO ELETRÔNICA BRASILEIRA2.68%1 807