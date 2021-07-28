Zhejiang Dahua Technology : Biden nominates Huawei prosecutor for key China export post

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutor Thea
Kendler, an attorney on the criminal case against China's Huawei
and its Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, will be nominated
for a Commerce Department post vital to controlling exports to
China, the White House said on Wednesday.
Kendler, an attorney in the Justice Department's national
security division, will be nominated as assistant secretary for
export administration at the Commerce Department. The nomination
requires confirmation by the Senate.
Kendler is expected to work under Alan Estevez, a former
Pentagon official, who was nominated on July 13 to be the
Commerce Department's undersecretary for industry and security,
a position central to the U.S.-China tech battle.
The department has restricted sales to Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd since 2019, when the company and dozens of its
non-U.S. affiliates were added to the U.S. trade blacklist,
hobbling the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker.
Companies are placed on the so-called "entity list" if their
actions are viewed as contrary to U.S. security or foreign
policy interests.
Recently, the Biden administration added companies to the
blacklist over human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in
Xinjiang. Dozens of other Chinese companies on the list include
surveillance manufacturers Hikvision and Dahua Technology.
U.S. companies are banned from selling goods to companies on
the list without Commerce Department licenses, which are
difficult to obtain.
In adding Huawei two years ago, the Commerce Department
cited the criminal case filed against the company in U.S.
District Court in Brooklyn, New York, alleging violations of
U.S. law, including the export of goods, technology and banking
services to Iran, which is subject to U.S. sanctions.
Kendler, a trial attorney in the Justice Department National
Security Division's Counterintelligence and Export Control
Section, is among the lawyers in charge of prosecuting the
high-profile case, which has strained ties between the United
States, Canada and China.
The indictment led to the 2018 arrest in Canada of Meng, who
faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC
Holdings Plc about Huawei's business in Iran. Meng, daughter of
the company's founder, has been fighting extradition ever since.
She has said she is innocent.
Huawei has pleaded not guilty to the indictment, which has
been updated to include charges for theft of trade secrets.
Prior to joining the Justice Department in 2014, Kendler
served as senior counsel in the Commerce Department's Office of
Chief Counsel for Industry and Security. Before that, she was a
trade lawyer in private practice.
