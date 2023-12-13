2023-12-13 7

December 13, 2023 / Hangzhou China. Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart AIoT solution and service provider, has been constantly embracing its corporate social responsibility to contribute to the well-being of communities and the society. This year, Dahua actively contributed to the sustainable development of people and the environment through its charitable donations and Tech for Good initiatives, making a difference in various fields including green energy, education, healthcare, and more.

Environmental Protection & Sustainable Development

In 2023, Dahua successfully joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative together with thousands of companies around the world, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection. Dahua has a strong advocacy in building a green low-carbon community by integrating sustainable practices with digital intelligence, including smart environment protection , smart traffic management , smart energy , smart building , smart education and safe production .

Dahua's Environmental, Social and Governance commitment also mainly revolves around sustainable practices while integrating digital intelligence. The company's 2022 ESG report highlights Dahua's efforts in reducing its carbon footprints, as well as its significant contribution to green operation and sustainable development through green products , green manufacturing , green logistics , and green living . In terms of energy conservation, the Dahua Park was successfully upgraded with smart electricity system that saves up to 1,389,800 kWh of electricity every year. Photovoltaic power stations were also installed to generate clean energy and reduce carbon emissions.

Protecting wildlife and biodiversity is also an integral part of Dahua's advocacies. Over the years, several projects were developed and implemented by Dahua to help monitor and protect natural resources. One notable example is Dahua's wildlife-friendly security cameras equipped with customized firmware that enables white light illuminators to be turned on or off by month to avoid disturbance during sea turtles' nesting season. Other successful projects include an intelligent gibbon monitoring system that monitors gibbons in a protected reserve, 24/7 forest fire monitoring for a vast mountainous area, intelligent fire inspection and monitoring system for a photovoltaic power station, and thermal video monitoring solution to detect illegal fishing activities on a major river system.

Empowering Educational Institutions

In 2023, Dahua donated several units of Dahua DeepHub Smart Interactive Whiteboards to many learning institutions around the world, enhancing their teaching efficiency and creating a more interactive classrooms .

International School on the Rhine (Germany): This international private school received a Dahua DeepHub unit to help them further improve their teaching methods and enhance their students learning experience. ISR students - ranging from kindergarten to grade 12 - enjoy an interactive and collaborative classroom setup thanks to Dahua DeepHub's innovative features that enable convenient preparation and delivery of teaching materials.

Asociación Sí Puedo Los Alamos (Spain): Located in Madrid, this special education center that supports students with intellectual disabilities greatly benefits from the Dahua DeepHub unit donated by Dahua Iberia . It enables them to personalize their activities related to adaptive skills and allows them to further improve their teaching approach.

Montfort Youth Centre (Malaysia): This charitable educational institution located in Malacca, Malaysia, was also gifted with a Dahua DeepHub unit. It significantly elevated the level of teaching in their school that helps promising and talented youths from impoverished families, receiving positive feedback from both teachers and students.

Food Drives & Charitable Donations

Public welfare is an integral part of Dahua's social responsibilities. To support Dubai's "1 billion meals" initiative in 2023, Dahua MENA provided numerous free meals to people who have been away from their homes for a long time and have been working under harsh outdoor conditions. Together with their families, volunteers from the local subsidiary personally distributed the 2,600 packed meals to those in need.

In addition, charitable donations were also made to community groups in need of social care in other Middle East and North African countries. Dahua MENA launched the "Dahua Master Installers Challenge" on TikTok, combining recognition and rewards for exceptional installers with charitable donations to aid families and children in the Middle East. The company has also generously donated to The Children's Cancer Hospital Egypt - a distinct healthcare institution focused on children's well-being - and other vital NGOs and organizations.

The Dahua UK team also held a Home Baking Event in support of Breast Cancer Now charity, wearing pink clothing in the spirit of the UK's "Wear It Pink" campaign. This fundraising event aims to raise awareness and funds to help those affected by breast cancer.

Topic: Charity Public Welfare Sustainability ESG

The year 2023 has witnessed Dahua's steadfast commitment to fulfill its social responsibilities while integrating digital intelligence in its sustainable initiatives and practices. Moving forward, Dahua will continue to pioneer into the future with proactive approach towards sustainability in order to help reduce carbon emissions and create a greener society, together.