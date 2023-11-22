2023-11-22 5

November 22, 2023 / Hangzhou, China. Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, launches the Dahua Wireless Series that offers flexible, compact and wireless cameras that are ideal for small and medium sized application scenarios . The range comprises the Turret, Picoo, Bullet and Hero series, all designed to provide easy-to-install and discreet monitoring of your premises.

The cameras in the Dahua Wireless Series are simple to install, thanks to their lack of cabling and their intuitive 'plug and play' set-up. They can be managed and operated over cell phone networks using the Dahua Mobile Security Surveillance (DMSS) app, or via WiFi via the Dahua Security System (DSS) video management system, both of which provide professional remote surveillance management platforms to end-users. Using the software, users can manage device migration and device sharing within individual accounts, and remote monitoring of both live and recorded video. Selected cameras (Hero Series and Picoo Series) also provide seamless 360o all-round monitoring, making them ideal for commercial sites.

Other features of the Dahua Wireless Series include built-in AI for smart human detection - resulting in more efficient use of the cameras and fewer false alarms - and built-in microphone and speaker to enable two-way talk feature, providing another dimension to situational awareness if needed.

When not manually monitoring their cameras, users are sent real-time notifications to alert them of potential incidents. They are also able to store video safely and reliably using a professional SD card, NVR or cloud storage. Privacy mode is also available on some cameras (Hero Series).

Comprehensive Wireless Cameras

Two of the Turret range (T2A-LED and T4A-LED) feature Dahua Full-color technology, giving users clear, color images even in darkness enabling better identification of people. AI enables smart human detection, resulting in more efficient use of the camera and fewer false alarms. These cameras also feature Smart Dual Light technology in the form of infrared light in darkness, and white light when an incident is detected. This helps minimize light pollution while providing clear color images when needed.

The Picoo Series also features Smart Dual Light technology to record color footage of key events. It pans through 360o to provide all-round surveillance and features two-way audio as well as sound and light alarms for deterrence.

Likewise, some models of the Bullet cameras (F2C-LED and F4C-LED fixed focal cameras) are also equipped with Full-color and Smart Dual Light technologies. What's more, all cameras in this series have IP67 protection rating to ensure optimal operation even in harsh weather environments, and feature smart human detection and audio visual alarms to warn and deter intruders.

Dahua Wireless Hero Series: Smart Shop Assistant

The Hero Series camera is packed with features normally associated with bigger, more expensive units. The Hero A1 and Hero C1 models provides different design options without compromising key features including：

·360° Monitoring Without Blind Spots: The camera can be controlled through the DMSS app to ensure that all the corners of site are fully monitored.

·Focus on Human Targets: Human targets in the scene are detected and tracked; movement path is provided for further analysis.

·Privacy Mode: The camera can be lowered through the DMSS app to effectively protect people's privacy.

· Communication Anytime, Anywhere: Convenient for remote communication; users can talk to people on the scene through the DMSS app at any time.

The Hero Series also allows recording and playback in HD resolution and provides clear night-time images - thanks to powerful IR illumination up to a distance of 10m. Push notifications are also immediately sent to the user's mobile phone via the app when an event is detected.

An example application scenario of the Hero Series is at an independent coffee shop. When the shop is closed, the owner or manager can monitor the premises in real time, controlling the camera via the app. During opening hours, all incidents are recorded and the owner of the store can view what is happening and speak with staff using the two-way audio.

Overall, the Dahua Wireless Series offers a comprehensive solution that addresses the common monitoring challenges of store application scenarios such as complicated installation, difficult debugging, and complex wiring. It breaks through the limitations of distance and is widely used in small and medium-sized commercial scenarios, including coffee shops, retail stores, and supermarkets.

If you missed the online launch of the Dahua Wireless Series, you can watch the playback below: