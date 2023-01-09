Zhejiang Dahua Technology : Dahua Technology Launches EACH Series 2-wire Villa Video Intercom System

2023-01-09 2

Hangzhou, China / January 9, 2023 - Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, has recently developed the EACH series 2-wire hybrid video intercom system for villa scenarios. The newly designed EACH series continues Dahua's cutting-edge technological innovation and business experience in the field of intelligent building, providing a new definition of Extensibility, Accessibility, Convenience and HD video for the 2-wire video intercom system.

"Our new EACH series features high-quality images, enhanced user experience, and ease of use," said Jack Lyu, Video Intercom Product Manager at Dahua Technology. "Rewiring for analog system upgrade is costly and time-consuming. Dahua is offering system integrators and end users a cost-effective video intercom solution with low technical barriers. "

The Dahua EACH series 2-wire hybrid video intercom system is a plug-and-play system that does not require configuration. It is easy to install and even beginners without professional network knowledge can set it up conveniently. Video images are displayed instantly without delay in preview. Compared to traditional analog system, the EACH series adopts 2MP CMOS wide dynamic range camera that provides better communication quality.

The system is highly scalable and supports integration with front-end cameras and alarm detectors. This means that not only HDCVI cameras can be connected to provide real-time, low-loss, and reliable monitoring services, but also wired alarm detectors can be linked to provide alert warnings for any possible threats detected in the monitored property.

In addition, the EACH series supports a transmission distance of up to 200m from the outdoor station to the indoor monitor, enabling users to quickly respond at every corner of the house. "Our 2-wire hybrid system provides an alternative for projects that require longer transmission distance, as traditional IP systems only support transmission distances of 100m," Jack said.

Furthermore, the system's user-friendly interfaces with card-based metaphors help organize content and allow users to communicate effectively. With the DMSS mobile app, users can remotely monitor their home, open the door and control the system right at their fingertips.

Dahua offers an All-in-One Box for EACH series, which includes a 2-wire Villa Door Station, 2-wire Indoor Monitor, 2-wire Controller as well as accessories. Get started with our new range of video intercom products today!

*Product launch date might vary depending on the country.