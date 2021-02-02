Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.    002236   CNE100000BJ4

ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(002236)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zhejiang Dahua Technology : Dahua Technology Obtains ISO/IEC 27701 Certificate from BSI

02/02/2021 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANGZHOU, China /January 04, 2021 Dahua Technology, a world leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, is honored to announce that it has obtained ISO/IEC 27701 Certificate from British Standards Institution (BSI).

Dahua Technology Obtains ISO/IEC 27701 Certificate from BSI

Formed in 1901, BSIwas the world's first National Standards Body. Representing UK interests at the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the European Standards Organizations (CEN, CENELEC and ETSI), BSI aims help improve the quality and safety of products, services and systems by enabling the creation of standards and encouraging their use.

ISO/IEC 27701is a privacy extension to the popular ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management and ISO/IEC 27001Security Controls. As an international management system standard, it provides guidance on the protection of privacy, including how organizations should manage personal information, and assists in demonstrating compliance with privacy regulations around the world.

According to the certificate, Dahua Technology operates a Privacy Information Management System which complies with the requirements of ISO/IEC 27701:2019 for the registered scope that is planning, design and development of Dahua Technology's security surveillance products and associated software platform (including DSS series and ICC series).

Mr. Liu Zhe, Vice President at BSI China, said: 'Dahua Technology is the FIRST enterprise in the global security industry that has acquired ISO/IEC 27701 certificate, and this fully demonstrates the company's perspectiveness and continuous practices in data security and privacy protection.'

With its mission of 'Enabling a safer society and smarter living', Dahua Technology will continue to focus on 'Innovation, Quality and Service' to serve its partners and customers around the world.

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 16:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
11:10aZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY : Dahua Technology to Release 2021 Core Product Launch
PU
11:10aZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY : Dahua Technology Obtains ISO/IEC 27701 Certificate f..
PU
2020ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY : Dahua Technology to Host Online Partner Day 2020 wit..
BU
2020ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY : Dahua Sponsors Omdia Webinars on Next Generation Net..
BU
2020ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
2020EXCLUSIVE : Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blacklisted Dahua..
RE
2020Alibaba, China Mobile Consider $442 Million Investment in Zhejiang Dahua, Reu..
DJ
2020ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
2020DAHUA TECHNOLOGY : to Launch Three-in-One Camera Solution (TiOC)
BU
2020U.S. federal contract ban takes effect for companies using products from Huaw..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27 692 M 4 292 M 4 292 M
Net income 2020 4 116 M 638 M 638 M
Net cash 2020 3 022 M 468 M 468 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 74 440 M 11 510 M 11 538 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,58x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 13 658
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 28,67 CNY
Last Close Price 24,85 CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ke Li President & Director
Li Quan Fu Chairman & President
Mao Yuan Song Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mei Zhong Wei VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jun Wu Vice Chairman & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.25.54%11 566
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.31.23%91 969
GARMIN LTD-1.92%22 444
ALLEGION PLC-5.21%10 154
ADT INC.12.61%7 297
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.21.79%7 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ