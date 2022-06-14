Zhejiang Dahua Technology : Dahua Technology Unveils New Full-color Smart Dual Illuminators Camera Series

2022-06-1412

Hangzhou, China / June 14, 2022 - Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, officially launched the Full-color Smart Duall Illuminators Camera Series at its 2022 Full-color online launch . The new Full-color Series integrates two illuminators - warm light and infrared light - with three supplementary light modes to deliver clear and vivid full-color images while avoiding continuous use of warm light, providing a flexible solution for a variety of night and low-light monitoring scenarios.

"Crimes are often committed at night, so a surveillance system must be able to capture color images of events as evidence for investigation. To do that, warm light is necessary, but constant use of warm light can disturb other residents. That's why we developed the Full-color Smart Dual Illuminators Camera, with which users can have the best of both worlds," said Eaden Xie, IP Camera Product Director at Dahua Technology.

Adopting deep learning algorithm to accurately detect targets, the Dahua Full-color Smart Dual Illuminators Camera can intelligently switch between the IR mode when there is no target in the scene and Full-color mode when a target is detected. It allows users to record full-color events without contributing to light pollution. Moreover, the illumination mode of the Smart Dual Illuminators can also be adjusted on the DMSS app with a single click, enabling users to remotely manage the device, view the monitored scene and receive timely alarm notifications at anytime, anywhere.

Thanks to its deep learning algorithms, the new Full-color Smart Dual Illuminators Camera also supports AI applications such as SMD Plus, Perimeter Protection and Quick Search, making it easier for users to focus on real threats. In addition, its Smart Codec technology provides a lower bit rate and helps decrease storage costs.

This series is ideal for applications where full-color videos are necessary but don't need constant use of warm light, such as residential areas, villas, retail stores, schools, hospitals, parks, etc. It is also suitable for indoor scenarios (e.g. corridors and hallways) where lighting is insufficient, and other scenarios that require constant warm light, such as parking lots and streets.

In the future, Dahua Smart Dual Illuminators IP cameras will be equipped with Illumination by Schedule. This function allows different illumination modes to be set according to different time slots to customize the user's own protection plan.

*Product launch date might vary depending on the country.