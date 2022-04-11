Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    002236   CNE100000BJ4

ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(002236)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  04-07
16.22 CNY   -0.86%
04/07China's NEV Sales Surge in Q1, Undeterred by Price Increases
MT
04/06ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY : Dahua Successfully Held the 10th Anniversary Celebration of HDCVI Technology
PU
04/06Leapmotor's EV Sales Soar 193% in March
MT
Summary 
Summary

Zhejiang Dahua Technology : Dahua Technology Upgrades Its Entry-level IP Surveillance System for Easier Connection, Use and Maintenance

04/11/2022 | 04:49am EDT
Dahua Technology Upgrades Its Entry-level IP Surveillance System for Easier Connection, Use and Maintenance
2022-04-117



Hangzhou, China / April 11, 2022 -Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, just upgraded the Dahua Entry-level IP surveillance system for a series of entry-level IP products, such as IP camera, NVR, switch, etc. to help users install and maintain equipment more easily while using IP security systems. <_o3a_p>

The upgrades make the system easier for connection, use and maintenance. End-users can quickly learn how to install an IP security system that shows high expansibility, openness and compatibility in certain scenarios. <_o3a_p>

Multiple connection modes are available for easy connection. PoE (Power over Ethernet) and WiFi technologies are used to reduce wiring difficulties for end-users and vendors when installing IP security systems.

Meanwhile, Plug&Play (PnP) enables the IP monitoring system to adapt to hardware changes with minimal intervention by the user. If the IP camera is plugged into the NVR's built-in switch, the camera will automatically initialize, while the pictures will appear directly on the NVR display. If IP camera is connected to an externalPoEswitch, the Plug&Play function needs to be manually enabled on the NVR interface. In this case, NVR will automatically search for IP camera in the LAN and add it automatically.

Easy use mainly relies on Dahua DMSSandCos Pro(release in late April). By integrating the NVRchannel management function in these two apps, end-users and installers can complete a series of operations, such as device search, initialization, channel addition, preview and drawing, on their phones, when configuring a small IP security system. There is no need for them to use additional monitors and laptops, which greatly simplifies the configuration of the IP system.<_o3a_p>

To make maintenance easier, the system supports binding device keychains through DMSS. When users forget the password, they can retrieve it on the DMSS app easily and quickly. Meanwhile, the device supports convenient cloud upgrades. When the device is hosted on the Cos platform, the installer can receive the fault information of the device on the Cos app, and do some basic fault handling remotely.<_o3a_p>

This upgraded entry-level IP surveillance system, as a simple step for users to enter the IP world, is mainly applicable in small shops, apartments, villas and other small security scenarios. Dahua continues to innovate for better user experience and create more values for customers around the world.

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 32 621 M 5 126 M 5 126 M
Net income 2021 4 011 M 630 M 630 M
Net cash 2021 4 843 M 761 M 761 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 48 572 M 7 632 M 7 632 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 17 251
Free-Float 53,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,22 CNY
Average target price 28,88 CNY
Spread / Average Target 78,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ke Li President & Director
Mei Zhong Wei VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mao Yuan Song Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ze Xia Wang Independent Director
Chao He Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.92%7 632
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.69%58 404
GARMIN LTD.-16.10%22 024
ALLEGION PLC-19.44%9 414
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565
ADT INC.-15.58%6 469