Zhejiang Dahua Technology : Dahua Technology and Yeastar Jointly Announce ECO Partnership on PBX-Intercom Integration

2021-09-286

Hangzhou, China / September 28, 2021. Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, and Yea star , the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, jointly announced today their new ECO partnership on PBX-intercom integration. The two top-notched companies aim to provide a comprehensive and unified communication solution for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), allowing mutual customers to benefit from visual intercom, remote access control, integrated video conferencing, instant messaging, file sharing, multi-client management, easy configuration, as well as many other advanced features and communication experience.

Since its first launch on June 2020, the Dahua Eco Partner P rogram (DEPP) has integrated with more than 80 companies in the industry. "It's great to have Yeastar in our Eco Partner Program. Dahua has been committed to building a smart ecosystem together with global technology partners and looking forward to creating joint value for customers through integrated solutions," says Peter Pan, Dahua Global Technology Partner Alliance Director.

The seamless interoperability of Dahua's intercom devices ( DHI-VTO2 20 1F-P , D HI-VTH 2421FB/FW ) and Yeastar P-Series PBX System (P550, P560, P570) has been proven after a series of tests and certifications, making it ideal for remote intercom communications and public access control in various industries, such as office buildings, airports, hospitals, schools, etc.

In simple terms, with the PBX-Intercom integration, SME customers can:

· control the intercom system remotely anytime from any Yeastar PBX extension;

· see who is at the front door and converse easily via the IP Video Phone or Yeastar Linkus Web Client;

· screen visitors at entrances, car parks and security barriers;

· automatically forward door phone calls to mobile number or Linkus Mobile Client when not answered.

"We are now glad to join hands with Dahua Technology to help our mutual customers streamline operations and improve working efficiency with easy deployment and all-inclusive features.ECO partnership is also in line with our common value pursuit - create more and better smart technology products & solutions - and keeping with our national innovation-led technology aspiration," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar.

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premise VoIP PBXs and VoIP gateways for SMEs and delivers unified communications solutions that connect co-workers and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the telecommunications industry with a global partner network and over 350,000 customers worldwide. Yeastar customers enjoy the flexible and cost-effective communications solutions that have been consistently recognized in the industry for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar, please visit https://www.Y eastar.com .