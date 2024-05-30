2024-05-30 5

May 30, 2024 / Hangzhou, China. Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, is launching an online event on June 4, 2024 to introduce its Dahua DeepHub Business Meeting Solution - an integrated solution that focuses on meeting scenarios and matches meeting-related software and accessories. It enables revolutionary AI, efficient meeting, and innovative collaboration, making it ideal for various business scenarios.

Solution Highlights

The Dahua DeepHub Business Meeting Solution is packed with remarkable features tailored to optimize collaboration in any business scenario. Its Business Series offers smart interactive whiteboards that present 4K resolution with 90% color gamut and high color accuracy display. The equipment has two 20W full range speakers and one 20W subwoofer, providing impressive audio performance and enabling real-time interaction between meeting participants. Users can log in to the device through fingerprint identification or NFC, which significantly ensures privacy protection. It also features type-C cable connection that allows BYOM, 65W PD charging, and wireless screen sharing.

DeepHub Meeting

The Dahua DeepHub Business Meeting Solution also features DeepHub Meeting, an integrated video conference software with built-in real-time collaboration module. Its benefits and advantages include:

Meeting Software: It enables people to participate in online meetings from different locations and devices without the need for subscription, activation, etc. The software is pre-installed and activated on the smart interactive whiteboard, allowing one-click conference initiation without the need to login. The built-in algorithm ensures the quality of the meeting even in poor network conditions, thus improving user experience.

Meeting Collaboration: It allows editing of work content directly on the canvas and provides various templates for different work scenarios (e.g. Brainstorming and SWOT analysis) where team members can collaborate and edit their ideas on the same canvas, empowering their daily workflows.

AI Assistance: It provides various AI assistance such as generating images, codes and mind maps, enabling efficient meetings and collaboration.

Smart Interactive Whiteboard

The smart interactive whiteboards of the Dahua DeepHub Business Meeting Solution provide various conference tools. It includes split-screen function, file management, switching input source, hotspot management, timer, file transfer via QR code, timer, video recorder, sound recorder, etc. It supports flexible projection methods such as software/application or screen projector (projection is also supported while using split screen). The screen canvas supports inserting images and videos, 7 shapes (rectangle, semicircle, star, triangle, sphere, hexagon and rectangle), different types of brushes with custom color and thickness, tables and flow charts, compass, ruler, triangular ruler and protractor.

In addition, the smart interactive whiteboard also supports intelligent functions to achieve better conference results. It includes: Auto Framing that automatically adjusts to the optimal angle based on the number of participants and their position; and Voice Tracking that always keeps the speaker in the center of the image by locating the source of the sound detected by the microphone. It is also powered by industry-leading AI functions such as Handwriting Recognition (supports more than 70 languages), Mathematical Formula Recognition, and Mathematical Equation Calculation. It has dual operating systems - built-in Android OS (default) and optional OPS for Windows OS - that can be quickly switched with just one click.

Other Software

Aside from DeepHub Meeting, the Dahua DeepHub Business Meeting Solution also offers other intelligent software that are based on various application scenarios.

DeepHub Class: Ideal for classroom scenarios. It supports cloud storage and PDF/PPT import, customized game-based activities and several teaching tools to boost students' learning and interaction during class session.

DeepHub Canvas: Offers sorted content library (3D objects, videos, simulations, images), and supports shape and handwriting recognition, online image and video search, as well as AI pen that generates 3D models.

DeepHub Board: Facilitates brainstorming, organization and discussion anytime, anywhere. It assists creative thinking and interaction through its useful features such as sticky notes, voting, generating images and videos, and drawing. It also offers rich online collaboration templates including mind maps, planning, diagram, etc., and visualize projects, all in one place.

DeepHub MDM: Supports device status review, remote app installation, remote control, sending message to devices, adding tags and groups, and exporting device information and usage reports.

Furthermore, the additional new MC480 model supports EDLA Certification, enabling full Google application capabilities and a myriad of third-party Android software resources in the App Store that users can download and use.

To learn more about the Dahua DeepHub Business Meeting Solution, please contact your local Dahua Service Team for a sample demo, or join the official launch by registering here .