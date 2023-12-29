2023-12-29 5

December 29, 2023 / Hangzhou, China. In a significant stride towards fostering collaboration, a distinguished delegation from Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company (Tahakom), visited the global headquarters of Dahua Technology. The visit encompassed an insightful tour of Dahua's facilities, strategic discussions, and the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to solidify the commitment to collaborative endeavors.

The Tahakom delegation, led by Eng. Hani Mohammed H Alsaigh, Vice President of Supply Chain & Contract Management, delved into a comprehensive tour of Dahua's headquarters, gaining firsthand insights into the company's cutting-edge technologies at digital intelligence exhibition hall, and intelligent manufacturing at the Dahua AIoT Industrial Park. The visit provided a platform for exploring mutual interests and potential areas of collaboration in the dynamic technology landscape.

Welcoming the Tahakom representatives, Mr. Fu Liquan, Chairman and President of Dahua Technology and Mr. Bob Chen, Vice President of Dahua Technology and President of Global Business expressed enthusiasm about the prospects of partnership. "Dahua is honored to host the Tahakom delegation. We firmly believe that Dahua can contribute its technology expertise and solution capabilities in smart city and enterprises to assist Tahakom in enhancing the kingdom's sustainable development and people's quality of life," says Mr. Chen.

Discussions between the two parties centered around joint initiatives in knowledge sharing, product localization, and collaborative projects that aim to enhance local content by developing small and medium-sized enterprises and sustainability by focusing on carbon emissions reduction. The signing of the MOU formalizes these aspirations and sets the stage for a strategic alliance between Dahua and Tahakom.

In his remarks, Eng. Hani Mohammed H Alsaigh highlighted the shared vision for the future, saying: "This MOU signifies a significant step towards aligning our technological strengths. Together with Dahua, we look forward to pioneering innovative solutions tailored for the Saudi Arabia market, safeguard and enrich the smart mobility experience and enhance public safety."

Dahua started to collaborate with Tahakom in the field of intelligent traffic management in 2019. The visit and MOU signing mark a milestone in the journey of Tahakom and Dahua towards creating synergies that will drive technological advancements and contribute to the Saudi Arabia landscape. As the collaboration unfolds, it is poised to bring forth transformative solutions that resonate across industries.

Dahua has been operating in the Middle East for over a decade. The company serves its customers with cutting-edge technologies, superior products, and efficient solutions through its proficient local sales and technical team. Dahua Saudi Arabia's local after-sales service center provides efficient, standard, and professional maintenance services and technical support, continuously creating value for customers. Alongside contributing to significant projects in the security, transportation, retail, and education sectors, Dahua MENA consistently supports local public welfare projects, greatly contributing to Dahua's mission to create a safer society and smarter living.