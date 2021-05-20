Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002236   CNE100000BJ4

ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(002236)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zhejiang Dahua Technology : How Dahua Technology Supports Water Management Efforts

05/20/2021 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

River damming, water pollution, overfishing, and sand quarrying have been damaging the living environment of aquatic organisms in the Yangtze River for some time. The decline of biodiversity in the Yangtze ecosystem is an immediate threat to fishery production, and a longer term threat to the health of the surrounding regions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005383/en/

Dahua Technology Supports Water Management Efforts (Photo: Business Wire)

Dahua Technology Supports Water Management Efforts (Photo: Business Wire)

To protect the environment of the Yangtze basin, the main part of the Yangtze River as well as large-scale lakes and important tributaries have just started this year a ten-year comprehensive ban on fishing, a project Dahua Technology is supporting with its digital intelligence systems.

Automatic supervision tools, like smart warnings of ship intrusion, greatly improve the efficiency of manual inspections and speed response to illegal activity in the basin. Dahua systems will monitor activity within banned areas, other fishing regions, dock landing points, and aquatic product wholesale markets. Combining this digital intelligence with enforcement on the ground allows for sufficient evidence and follow up, as well as real-time responses which together contribute to more careful management of these critical bodies of water.

Dahua Technology uses a three-dimensional perception system of “air, land and water”, deploying AI image recognition systems to capture relevant events in real-time. Our technology can power automatic warning of abnormal activity, deterrence of illegal events, and time-based retrospective evidence collection. This technology builds on years of Dahua experience running ecosystem protection systems along major rivers, using video IoT, artificial intelligence, and data fusion to support water area governance in irrigation systems around China that cover more than 10,000 kilometers.

Building Dahua’s Sustainability and Conservation Agenda

Dahua Technology is a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider. Our engineers and product designers take the ‘solutions’ part of that description seriously. An important part of their mission is to identify areas where our technology can make distinctive contributions to problem-solving in the interests of society. In the last few years, Dahua Technology has been developing and deploying systems that can advance sustainability goals, participating in one of the most crucial human endeavors of our century. We have taken important steps in the battle against species extinction, against forest fires, and in the protection and conservation of water resources.

Check out How Dahua Video Monitoring Solution Protects Endangered Species and How Dahua Technology Helps Prevent Forest Fires.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
09:46aZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY  : How Dahua Technology Supports Water Management Effo..
BU
05/18ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY  : How Dahua Technology Helps Prevent Forest Fires
BU
05/12ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY  : Enabling Smart Living with Dahua Intelligent Reside..
PU
05/10ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY  : Dahua Technology Unveils Upgraded WizMind to Enhanc..
BU
05/05ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY  : Dahua Technology Unveils Upgraded WizMind to Enhanc..
PU
04/22ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY  : Dahua Technology Ranks 1st in Two ReCTS Tasks
PU
04/11ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY  : Leading the Over-coax AI Evolution with Dahua HDCVI..
PU
04/01DAHUA 2020 ESG REPORT : Business Development and Social Responsibility
PU
03/31US FCC Commissioner Calls For Tougher Measures to Stop Huawei, ZTE's Market E..
MT
03/30U.S. FCC commissioner urges tougher steps on Chinese network equipment
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 32 058 M 4 979 M 4 979 M
Net income 2021 4 360 M 677 M 677 M
Net cash 2021 5 474 M 850 M 850 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 68 289 M 10 612 M 10 606 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 17 251
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 29,02 CNY
Last Close Price 22,62 CNY
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ke Li President & Director
Li Quan Fu Chairman & President
Mei Zhong Wei VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mao Yuan Song Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ze Xia Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.48%10 510
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.28.63%89 589
GARMIN LTD.15.47%26 549
ALLEGION PLC18.28%12 386
ADT INC.22.80%7 998
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565